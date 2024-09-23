Warm and dry as fall begins

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
In Ohio, drought and shifting weather patterns affect North America's largest native fruit
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
- The Weather Network
Gulf states on alert for budding tropical threat, millions urged to prepare now
A tropical storm is likely to form in the next 24 hours in the Caribbean, and become a hurricane after that. The biggest impacts are likely for the Florida Panhandle as early as Thursday
- CBC
Sailboat getting removed from Lac Leamy decades after wreck
A sailboat that sank in Gatineau's Lake Leamy more than 40 years ago will finally get removed from the water and live on, partially, in a museum, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.The Ville de Vanier, also known as the Jean Richard, was a large boat built in 1959. In August 1983, it sank in the western Quebec lake after a fire and has remained there ever since. The wreck was labelled a "potential vessel of concern" in 2019 while a risk assessment flagged safety hazards for pedestrians and
- The Canadian Press
Why an Alaska island is using peanut butter and black lights to find a rat that might not exist
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — On an island of windswept tundra in the Bering Sea, hundreds of miles from mainland Alaska, a resident sitting outside their home saw — well, did they see it? They were pretty sure they saw it.
- POWER Magazine
Spanish Group Injecting Hydrogen Into Natural Gas Network
A Spanish infrastructure company said it has achieved a “historic milestone” for Spain’s energy industry. Madrid-headquartered Redexis announced has begun injecting hydrogen produced with renewable energy into the country’s natural […]
- The Independent
All eyes are on the Gulf as the threat of a storm hitting the US grows - but it’s not the only one brewing
The next name for a formed storm will be Helene
- The Canadian Press
Southeast US under major storm warning as hurricane watch issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms located south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in upcoming days while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.
- Bradenton Herald
Three weather systems are in the Atlantic and Caribbean. One could be headed for Florida
Two weather systems in the Atlantic Ocean have the attention of the National Hurricane Center, but it’s the system in the Caribbean Sea with a projected path that includes the United States that is the most concerning.
- Canadian Press Videos
Tugboat powered by ammonia sails for the first time, showing how to cut emissions from shipping
A tugboat powered by ammonia sailed for the first time Sunday in the Hudson River to show how the maritime industry can slash planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions. (AP Video by Michael Hill)
- LA Times
Palos Verdes landslide keeps getting worse. Residents' anger boils
Officials still know little about the extent of the Portuguese Bend land movement on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, leaving residents in a torturous limbo.
- Miami Herald
Vote ‘No’ on Amendment 2; it’s a Trojan Horse | Opinion
- The Weather Network - Video
Rain and thunderstorms roll into southern Ontario Monday night
A weak system will bring widespread rain and some rumbles of thunder Monday night into Tuesday morning. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- The Weather Network
High odds of tropical disturbance creation puts Gulf states on notice
U.S. Gulf travellers beware: A tropical depression is likely to form in the coming days as a disturbance moves slowly across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico through the end of this week
- The Weather Network - Video
Potential major hurricane a threat to the Gulf Coast
A tropical storm is likely to form in the next 24 hours in the Caribbean Ocean and become a hurricane after that. The biggest impacts are likely to Florida Panhandle as early as Thursday. The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power explains the possibilities.
- The Canadian Press
Late snowstorms batter South Africa's coast and leave 2 people dead
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Unseasonably late snowstorms battered coastal areas of South Africa over the weekend, killing two people and forcing the closure of some of the country's major highways.
- FTW Outdoors
Grizzly bear den with a view? Cool facts about bruins' winter homes
Two years ago the Idaho Department of Fish and Game joked about what grizzly bears consider while choosing den sites for the winter: “The view of course!” The remark on Facebook was in reference to a spacious den biologists discov
- The Weather Network
Earth may have once had glittering rings, millions of years ago
An odd pattern of impact craters across Earth's surface may indicate that our planet once had a ring, like Saturn, in its distant past.
- WPTZ - Burlington/Plattsburgh
Video: Turning cool and showery this week (09-22-24)
Andrew has the latest.
- The Canadian Press
John rapidly strengthens into a hurricane off southern Mexico's Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane John ripped toward Mexico's southern coast on Monday after rapidly intensifying over the eastern Pacific Ocean, surprising authorities who called for residents of some coastal areas to head for cover.
- United Press International
Sharks, rays leap out of water for feeding, courtship, communication, more
Many sharks and rays are known to breach, leaping fully or partly out of the water.