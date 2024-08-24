Warm, with a few storms Saturday

Associated Press

After World War II, Black people in Houston found the rare chance to buy a nice home in the new community of Pleasantville, Texas. Just days after taking office in 2021, the Biden administration made huge promises to heavily polluted Black, Latino, Indigenous and lower income areas like this, known as environmental justice communities. To evaluate how well Biden and his departments delivered on these promises, The Associated Press spoke to some 30 environmental justice groups around the country, people who have been trying for years and sometimes decades to get places near their homes cleaned up — Superfund sites, petrochemical plants and diesel-burning ports, for example.