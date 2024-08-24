Warm, with a few storms Saturday
Denver7 Forecast 8/24/24- Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across the plains, with scattered gusty storms possible in the afternoon and evening.
Meteorologists have warned of potential overflowing streams and property damage due to the increased rainfall.
Several rounds of severe weather will bubble on the Prairies this weekend, culminating in a tornado risk for some on Sunday
The placid water of Rondeau Bay in Chatham-Kent, Ont., is at risk of being exposed to the punishing and turbulent waves of Lake Erie. It's because the barrier beach that divides the bodies of water is being eaten away by erosion.Some people who live in nearby Erieau are noticing the narrow strip of sand — nearly two kilometres long — washing away. They say it could cause trouble for the bay and potentially jeopardize farmland, marshland and wildlife. It's something that's become all too familiar
A thunderstorm threat and heavy rainfall will heighten the risk for flooding, especially in areas impacted by wildfires
The decline follows a prediction earlier this month that peak summer prices are in the rearview mirror.
Residents in Keremeos, B.C., are up in arms after trees around the Southern Interior community have had their branches trimmed.Dozens of trees near power lines have had their branches trimmed by a contractor for FortisBC, which provides natural gas and electric services in the area.Residents of the village, located around 80 kilometres south of Kelowna, took to social media over the past few days to share photos and voice their frustration. One member of a local Facebook group called it "Keremeo
Hurricane Gilma, a Category 3 storm that has become a major hurricane in the East Pacific, is expected to weaken by the time the weekend rolls around.
A potent warm front is expected to bring severe weather trailing into the overnight. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
After years of planning, a floating swimming pool in the East River may be closer to becoming a reality. The non-profit group Friends of +POOL is testing a filtration system that will filter out contaminants in the river making it safe to swim. (AP video: Joseph B. Frederick)
Tropical activity is heating up in the Pacific, but all is quiet in the Atlantic as the typical peak of hurricane season nears — for now.
Dozens of residents have reported black bear sightings this summer.
It’s relatively rare for storms to directly threaten the Hawaiian Islands
HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Hone formed in the central Pacific Ocean on Thursday on a forecast path that may cross near Hawaii's Big Island, while major Hurricane Gilma remained a Category 3 storm at sea.
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it's sending a team of investigators from the Office of Highway Safety mainly to look into fire risks posed by lithium-ion batteries. The team will work with the California Highway Patrol to “examine the wreckage and gather details about the events leading up to the collision and the subsequent fire response,” the agency said in a statement.
After World War II, Black people in Houston found the rare chance to buy a nice home in the new community of Pleasantville, Texas. Just days after taking office in 2021, the Biden administration made huge promises to heavily polluted Black, Latino, Indigenous and lower income areas like this, known as environmental justice communities. To evaluate how well Biden and his departments delivered on these promises, The Associated Press spoke to some 30 environmental justice groups around the country, people who have been trying for years and sometimes decades to get places near their homes cleaned up — Superfund sites, petrochemical plants and diesel-burning ports, for example.
On this day 32 years ago, South Florida was in all-out hurricane-preparation mode. It was surreal. Hurricanes had not been a part of life for decades.
The Atlantic hurricane season might be quiet for now, but the same can’t be said in the Pacific, where Tropical Storm Hone is threatening to deliver a weekend blow to Hawaii.
One of the world’s busiest harbors became the scene of a dramatic rescue operation Friday after a young humpback whale was spotted with fishing gear tangled around its tail.
Rain will increase as we go throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 90s, near average.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Lava continued to spew from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Friday — the sixth time since December the volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula.