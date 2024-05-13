A warm front threatens to trigger thunderstorms across Ontario on Monday

As Southern Ontario braces for a change in weather, a warm front is set to lift across the region, ushering in a mix of sun and clouds. However, this transition won't be without its challenges, as thunderstorms and smoky skies loom on the horizon.

Thunderstorm Threat: Monday Afternoon-Evening

thunderstorm forecast

The warm front will provide surface instability, creating favourable conditions for thunderstorm development. These storms bring the risk of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and even small hail as they move across the Greater Toronto Area through Monday evening.

With multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected, urban areas face an increased threat of flash flooding. Rainfall totals could be significant, with some regions potentially seeing up to 50 mm from intense downpours or repeated heavy showers.

Smoky Skies: A Consequence of Wildfires

Adding to the atmospheric drama is the resurgence of wildfires across Western Canada. Smoke from these fires is spiraling into a trough that extends across Ontario and Quebec.

While most of the smoke will remain aloft, some will filter down to the surface, impacting air quality in southern Ontario as early as Monday evening.

Heavy Rainfall Threat Continues

Precip Forecast

As the thunderstorms persist, rainfall totals could escalate rapidly. The threat of heavy rainfall extends into Tuesday, with showers lingering before finally tapering off Tuesday evening.

With the potential for multiple rounds of storms, residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepared for changing weather conditions.

