Warm and hazy end to the week

- People
Anderson Cooper Struck by Flying Debris from Hurricane Milton During Live News Report: 'That Wasn't Good'
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
- BuzzFeed
36 Heart-Wrenching Photos That Show Hurricane Milton's Devastation In Florida
I can't say I've ever seen a dumpster on a roof like that before.
- USA TODAY
Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
- Bradenton Herald
See what Hurricane Milton did to Florida. Video of the arriving storm and the damage
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
- HuffPost
Florida Democrat Shuts Down Marjorie Taylor Greene And Her Hurricane Conspiracy ‘Machine’
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
- USA TODAY
Tampa Bay was spared catastrophic storm surge from Hurricane Milton. Here's why.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
- BuzzFeed
The Internet Is Having A Field Day Now That Republicans Seemingly Believe That Democrats Control The Weather
"Personally, I believe the democrat weather machine is powered by 5g vaccine nanobots that get their energy from drag queen story time." —@karlykingsley
- USA TODAY
'It's gone': Hurricane Milton swamps lives, blows away retirement dreams in Punta Gorda
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
- BuzzFeed
"You're Missing A Really Key Piece Of This": This Tampa Resident Just Gave A Critical Explanation For Why It's So Difficult To Evacuate Before A Hurricane
"If you're someone who saw the mayor of Tampa get on CNN and say that 'If you stay, you're going to die,' and you're confused on why anyone would ever stay in Tampa if our mayor just said we're going to die, you're missing a really key piece of this..."
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Fearsome Hurricane Milton leaves trail of damage after Florida landfall
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: MAGA Shrugs Off Their Role in Making Hurricane Milton Worse
MAGA took no responsibility for the mega size of Hurricane Milton and the damage it threatens to inflict on Florida—but maybe it should have.The historical storm was supercharged by record water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, a phenomenon worsened by the climate change that Donald Trump and his acolytes are determined to do nothing about.In fact, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went so far as to sign legislation in May that excises any reference to climate change from state law.Read more at The D
- BuzzFeed
People Who Have Lived Through Intense Hurricanes Are Sharing The Advice They Wish They'd Had Beforehand
Humans can't control the weather, but there are things we can do to prepare for major hurricanes.
- The Weather Network
Florida in the thick of it as dangerous Hurricane Milton makes landfall
Hurricane Milton begun to unleash some rainfall, tornado, wind and storm surge impacts on Florida, with it just making landfall as a major Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening
- The Weather Network
Bright Northern Lights possible tonight after arrival of speedy solar storm
Eyes to the sky! More aurora displays may be on the way following a powerful solar flare and the eruption of an exceptionally fast solar storm.
- The Conversation
Ancient humans were so good at surviving the last ice age they didn’t have to migrate like other species – new study
Most animals retreated to small, warmer enclaves. But some, like humans, seemed to have stayed where they were.
- CBC
Northern lights dazzle Toronto and southern Ontario
Torontonians may be used to bright lights, but Thursday night was brighter — and prettier — than usual.Due to a geomagnetic storm, the northern lights were visible around Toronto and parts of southern Ontario late Thursday evening into Friday morning.In Toronto, CBC's Nicole Mortillaro photographed the lights dancing above The Beaches in the city's east end Thursday night. The Balmy Beach Club is visible in the distance. (Nicole Mortillaro/CBC)Even above the downtown lights and the CN Tower, the
- Fox Weather
See it: Destruction caused by Hurricane Milton's tornado outbreak, 100-mph winds in Florida
Hurricane Milton left scars along a huge area of the Florida Peninsula over 24 hours with a trail of destruction from South Florida to Central Florida's east coast shores.
- Bloomberg
Catastrophe Bonds Dodge Worst-Case Scenario After Milton
(Bloomberg) -- After fearing the worst from Hurricane Milton, investors in catastrophe bonds appear to have sustained losses well below those predicted as recently as Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsSan Francisco to Shut 9% of Public Schools Amid Budget WoesChicago’s $1 Billion Budget Hole Exacerbated by School TurmoilUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationShould Evictions Be Banned After Hur
- The Canadian Press
Severe solar storm could stress power grids even more as US deals with major back-to-back hurricanes
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A severe solar storm is headed to Earth that could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, space weather forecasters said Wednesday.
- USA TODAY
'Do not do this': Dog tied to fence as Hurricane Milton advances highlights pet danger
Sometimes, a split-second decision is necessary. Here are tips to give your animals their best chance when evacuating or riding out Hurricane Milton.