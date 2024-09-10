Warm with increasing wind and rain chances

WDSU - New Orleans

Meteorologist Devon Lucie walks us through where the storm is right now, what the current conditions and environment are surrounding the storm, what the latest track, timing, and strength forecast is right now, where the likeliest track is setting up, when and where landfall is most likely to be, what high resolution data show for impacts from rain, wind, and possible tornadoes for you, with a final look at what you need to do to get ready now, and a last look at your seven day forecast.