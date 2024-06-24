Warm inland temperatures

Latest Stories
- CBC
Brantford-area social worker who counsels 1st responders is accused of sexual abuse by regulatory body
Warning: This story contains details of an alleged sexual encounter.A Brantford, Ont-area social worker whose clients include first responders dealing with trauma faces allegations of professional misconduct and sexual abuse after an investigation by the professional college.Laura Dowler is accused of alleged incidents over a four-year period, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) says in a report following its months-long investigation.The college alleges Do
- People
Taylor Swift Shocks Fans by Bringing Travis Kelce Onstage at 3rd Wembley Show: Watch Him Carry Her!
The NFL star wore a top hat and tux during the surprise appearance on Sunday, June 23
- HuffPost
'Truly Shocking': Prankster Reveals Trump Rally Moment That 'Knocked Me Over'
Jason Selvig of The Good Liars said he had never seen this before at one of the former president's rallies.
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Predicts Future Of Donald And Melania Trump's Relationship
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on the former first lady's absence from the campaign trail.
- HuffPost
CNN’s Kasie Hunt Dumps Trump Spokesperson For Talking Smack About Her Colleagues
“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”
- Variety
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Seemingly Mocks Taylor Swift at Band’s London Concert: ‘We Actually Play Live’
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl appeared to take a jab at Taylor Swift at the band’s concert on Saturday night at London Stadium. After mentioning that Swift’s Eras Tour was currently taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium, Grohl said on stage, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.” …
- People
Pregnant Hailey Bieber Stuns in Satin on Date Night with Justin Bieber in New York City
The couple, who are expecting their first baby together, have been married since 2018
- Simply Recipes
I Asked 3 Pitmasters To Name the Best Store-Bought BBQ Sauce—They All Said the Same Brand
The BBQ sauce that experts can’t go without this summer.
- Hello!
Prince William's epic 'dad dancing' leaves fans saying the same thing about Prince Louis
The Prince of Wales joined his two eldest children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte and Taylor Swift on Friday night - and a new video of the royal dancing to Shake It Off has gone viral on TikTok for the same reason
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Talks About Taking Off His Shirt To Show 'Wounds.' Internet Can't Even.
The former president's description of wounds on his body was a sore spot with critics on social media.
- Glamour
Caitlin Clark is Tired of the Angel Reese ‘Rivalry’ Discourse—and WNBA Fans Are Loving Her New Statement
Her coach looked visibly shocked by her press conference response.
- People
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in Pink Bridal Face Net and Crystal-Dotted Corset Dress at Paris Fashion Week
The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a glittering baby pink dress and matching satin shawl to attend Schiaparelli's star-studded event on June 24
- USA TODAY Sports
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 Panthers vs. Oilers: Predictions, odds, how to watch
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will play in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday. Predictions, odds and how to watch.
- HuffPost
Ex-White House Doctor's Alleged Pill Scandal Resurfaces As He Demands Biden Take Drug Test
Rep. Ronny Jackson was reportedly nicknamed "Candyman" for how he doled out medication during his time in the White House.
- People
Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates 28 Years of Marriage with Husband Valeri: 'How It Starts vs. How It's Going'
The 'Fuller House' actress and her husband tied the knot in 1996, and have since welcomed three children together
- Business Insider
Village on Ukraine's doorstep set to become NATO's biggest European air base as Putin vows to go 'until the end' in the war
The base is about 12 miles from the Black Sea coast and 180 miles from Odesa in southern Ukraine.
- HuffPost
Sean Spicer Had A Debate Idea For Donald Trump. It Did Not Go Well.
The suggestion from Donald Trump's first White House press secretary prompted a brutal reminder.
- HuffPost
Mark Hamill Trolls Lauren Boebert With Blunt Reminder Of Most Embarrassing Moment
The “Star Wars” actor mocked the conspiracy theorist lawmaker with a “win-win” offer.
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are proud parents as Sienna takes on flower girl role at wedding
Princess Beatrice was pictured dancing at her friend Marissa Montgomery's wedding in Chelsea, London, alongside guests, which included Rebel Wilson
- Business Insider
Russian saboteurs burned down a Berlin factory to hit weapons supplies to Ukraine. Just one problem — the facility made car parts.
Diehl Metal's parent company makes the IRIS-T anti-air system given to Ukraine, but the factory hit makes parts for cars and electrical systems.