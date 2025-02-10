A warm Monday ahead then changes arrive for Arizona
We made it to the upper 70s today in the Valley and could challenge 80 degrees by Monday. However, cooler air and chances for rain and snow are set to arrive for State 48.
We made it to the upper 70s today in the Valley and could challenge 80 degrees by Monday. However, cooler air and chances for rain and snow are set to arrive for State 48.
The magnitude 7.6 earthquake has prompted tsunami alerts to be issued in surrounding areas
Following the largest snowfall of the season for many in the province, another round of snow is on the way in the middle of the week
It took some time, but the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) was hit with a notable snowfall on Saturday night. For some locales, it was the biggest accumulation so far this winter
Tracking another major winter storm with it's eyes set upon southern Ontario once again with heavy snow in the forecast. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Rising sea levels threaten homes in Panama, but not everyone wants to leave.
Roughly three inches of snow fell in New York City’s Central Park
The frigid temperatures in Calgary, Alta., certainly aren't unprecedented, but the longevity is increasingly becoming noteworthy as the major city sees its coldest start to February since 1975.
A Colorado low scraping southern Ontario will deliver 5-10 cm of snowfall by Sunday morning, with the heaviest impacts expected for the western Greater Toronto Area (GTA)
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two rare black wolves, likely siblings, were spotted on camera crossing a stream in a Polish forest, a conservation organization said Sunday.
Teddy has collected the plastic confectionery tubs because he wants to help save the planet.
A significant winter storm is targeting Newfoundland for Sunday evening into Monday, with potential snowfall amounts of more than 30 cm amid blizzard conditions for some areas.
Parks Canada says it has found a confirmed case of bird flu in a Canada goose at Rouge National Urban Park and suspects five more. A preliminary diagnostic report of a dead goose by the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative confirmed it was highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), says Rouge's ecosystem scientist Jory Mullen."For wildlife, it's a bit of a precarious situation — obviously, it's highly contagious," Mullen said. "The virus can survive upwards of months in ideal conditions." Five ot
Nova Scotia is dealing with snowfall in much of the province Sunday. According to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon, snowfall in the range of 5-10 centimetres is in store for much of Nova Scotia, including Halifax, with the potential for 10-15 centimetres in the southwestern region of the province. The snow is expected to fall throughout the day before tapering off from west to east in the afternoon and evening, said Snoddon.In the Halifax Regional Municipality, the city said its winter parking ban
MOSCOW, Russia (AP) — The governor of Russia’s Pacific island region of Sakhalin has declared an emergency after a Chinese cargo ship ran aground off its southwest coast.
WHISTLER, B.C. — Dangerous wind chill conditions that have triggered warnings in British Columbia's North Coast and Rocky Mountains regions have spread to parts of the southwest, just north of Metro Vancouver.
As the Midwest and Northeast dig out from back-to-back winter storms, new systems are building and are expected to dump more snow from the middle of the country to the East Coast this week. Plenty of cold air remains is in place to the north, helping to bring set the stage for a wide band of wintry mix and snow, according to the Weather Prediction Center.
The defences are being installed at Stallingborough, between Immingham and Grimsby.
New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are set to begin construction of the first phase of a large joint project they say will help them keep their commitment to phase out coal by 2030.The interprovincial electricity transmission line will span 160 kilometres, from Salisbury, new Moncton, to a substation in Onslow, near Truro.Murielle Belliveau's Memramcook home will be in the shadow of the new transmission tower. She is one of 249 property owners who will lose part of their lot or their homes to the lin
China's top economic planning agency said on Sunday it was taking steps to scale back subsidies for renewable energy projects after a boom in solar and wind power installations. China broke its own records for new solar installations in 2024 with installed capacity up 45% from the previous year. China now has almost 887 GW of installed solar power, more than six times the capacity of the United States, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency.
A magnitude-7.6 earthquake shook the Caribbean Sea south of the Cayman Islands Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at 6:23 p.m. local time in the middle of the sea and had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said. Its epicenter was located 130 miles (209 kilometers) south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.