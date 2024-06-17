Warm Monday: Hot temperatures continue this week
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has your forecast.
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
It's a tale of two different climates across Canada this week. Those in Western Canada will need to break out their jackets while Eastern Canada will be sweating through a dangerous heat dome
The final weekend of spring will bring chilly, snowy conditions to parts of the West Coast as an active storm track blankets the region
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
A Kenyan farmer has caught the eye of climate change deniers worldwide. But what is driving him?
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
Here’s what to know.
Heat warnings in effect across Ontario & Quebec with dangerous heat and humidex on the way for a long stretch of 5-7 days. Thunderstorm threat also builds this week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
HALIFAX — There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
What is a heat dome? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet joins Rachel Schoutsen to break down the hot, hot weather heading to parts of Canada this week, as well as what the rest of Canada will experience.
As the bird flu outbreak expands into dairy farms, worries grow about dangers to humans and potential links to climate change.
Raw sewage, swarms of flies and mosquitoes, garbage piled high in the streets. As the heat of summer gathers, hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are contending with a crisis in sanitation - as well as hunger and the frequent need to move from one place to another in the search for safety from air strikes and fighting.
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.The wildfire threatening Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., is now less than a kilometre away from the community.In an update at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, N.W.T. Fire said there is a high probability of structure loss in the community overnight.The fire has not yet reached the airport road, but that could happen overnight, according to fire information officer Mike Westwick.The fire, which was about five hectares earl
After days of intense flooding in Florida, that state and many others are bracing for an intense heat wave, while the Pacific Northwest will experience unseasonably cold weather and there is a potential for late-season snow in the Rocky Mountains early next week.
A dog in Connecticut faced a risky mountaintop rescue after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake.
The threat of severe weather will return to northwestern Ontario on Sunday, bringing the potential for heavy rain, strong winds and hail. Residents should stay alert and prepare for sudden weather changes
Owls, nightingales and turtle doves are among the species found at Strawberry Hill in Bedfordshire.
Milder temperatures over Father’s Day weekend are set to give way much hotter weather
Residents of a flood-hit neighbourhood in Chile are living in fear of their homes collapsing at any moment because of a sinkhole caused by heavy rain. Terrifying footage shows the building complex in Viña del Mar at risk of giving in as it stands precariously above a massive cavity caused by the storms blighting Chile over the past week. Authorities have declared a "disaster zone" across a large stretch of the country including Santiago and seven other provinces.