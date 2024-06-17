Warm Monday: Hot temperatures continue this week

CBC

Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.The wildfire threatening Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., is now less than a kilometre away from the community.In an update at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, N.W.T. Fire said there is a high probability of structure loss in the community overnight.The fire has not yet reached the airport road, but that could happen overnight, according to fire information officer Mike Westwick.The fire, which was about five hectares earl