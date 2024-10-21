Warm spell now in Quebec, but there is a mid-week shock coming

David Tremblay
Quebecers will be spoiled at the beginning of the week as the sun will be out in many regions and, temperatures will be well-above seasonal, normal values.

In Montreal, a maximum of 21°C and 22°C are expected on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Remember, the average at this time of year is around 12°C for the city of 100 bell towers.

Reality check in Quebec Wednesday evening
The mild weather should last until Wednesday, before the arrival of a vigorous cold front puts an end to the warmth.

Sharp cooldown

It will be a harsh reality check: The passage of a cold front on Wednesday will cause the mercury to drop considerably.

Wednesday afternoon wind gust Quebec
This front is associated with a system that will enter the province on Tuesday evening through the northwestern section, also be accompanied by precipitation. Although most areas will receive rain on Wednesday, snow-showers could occur in places, mainly in mountainous terrain.

You'll have to swap your Bermuda shorts for a jacket as temperatures in Montreal and Quebec City will struggle to reach the 10°C mark on Thursday and Friday.

Quebec temperatures Thursday
Worse still, the mercury is not expected to exceed the 5°C mark in Abitibi on Thursday. In short, the cold front will chase away the mild air.

Good to know: In 2022, at almost the same time, Quebec was experiencing an unusually mild period. In Montreal, the maximum temperatures were 14°C above average on Oct. 25 and 26. The mercury exceeded normal 21 times during this month.

However, this cool period would be short-lived. From Saturday, temperatures should rise again and reach above-seasonal values. However, the maximums expected over the next weekend should remain relatively modest.

Editor's note: Article was originally written for MeteoMedia, and was translated to English and checked for accuracy by meteorologists at The Weather Network.

