Warm start to the week, watching rain chances
WLKY Meteorologist Susanne Horgan has your forecast for the work week and Halloween.
La Niña was supposed to be here by now. Where did it go?
A huge earthquake and tsunami will someday hit the Pacific Northwest. Predictions of the "Big One" are terrifying, and the government is not prepared.
Those in the northern tier could be in for a Northern Lights show Sunday and Monday nights after charged particles were sent blasting from the Sun toward Earth in association with a strong solar flare.
Another storm threat could be brewing in the Caribbean as historically brutal Atlantic Basin hurricane season rolls into its final month.
Canadian winters can be tough on wildlife, but this particular amphibian has a unique coping mechanism to endure the cold and snow
A new, fine-art exhibit capturing climate change's influence on Antarctica seen as 'moments etched in time,' says global photojournalist and writer
We visited the polar bear capital of the world to learn more about this incredible species.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Enormous swathes of pristine forest are being cut down across Indonesia to supply the rapidly rising international demand for biomass material seen as critical to many countries' transitions to cleaner forms of energy.
TALISAY, Philippines (AP) — As a storm pounded his rural home below a ridge with rain and wind, Raynaldo Dejucos asked his wife and five children to stay indoors and keep safe from a lightning strike, slippery roads or catching a fever.
Don't put away the shorts and golf clubs just yet, we have another blast of warmth moving into Ontario next week, aligning for a warm Halloween...with a catch
HAVANA (AP) — A small town in Cuba was recovering Tuesday from flooding that killed at least seven people after Oscar crossed the island’s eastern coast as a tropical storm with winds and heavy rain.
A new area to watch for tropical development has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center in the southern Caribbean Sea.
Foul weather could cast a deciding vote in the upcoming presidential election in the United States
More than 120 people have been killed and dozens are missing after floods and landslides hit the Philippines in the wake of Tropical Storm Trami. It is the southeast Asian archipelago's deadliest and most destructive storm so far this year, the government's disaster-response agency said. President Ferdinand Marcos said the unusually large volume of rainfall - including some areas that saw up to two months' worth in just 24 hours - overwhelmed flood controls.
The annual golden display of autumn leaves as the daylight hours fade is down to weather conditions.
Montreal's initial fall frost could be on its way this week as temperatures cool off to below the freezing mark for the first time this season.