Warm start to the week, watching rain chances

Sky News

More than 120 people have been killed and dozens are missing after floods and landslides hit the Philippines in the wake of Tropical Storm Trami. It is the southeast Asian archipelago's deadliest and most destructive storm so far this year, the government's disaster-response agency said. President Ferdinand Marcos said the unusually large volume of rainfall - including some areas that saw up to two months' worth in just 24 hours - overwhelmed flood controls.