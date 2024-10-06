Warm and Sunny Sunday

Latest Stories
- CNN
Less than 10 days after Helene made landfall, Florida braces for another hurricane, potentially a Category 3
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
- The Canadian Press
Helene’s powerful storm surge killed 12 near Tampa. They didn't have to die
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aiden Bowles was stubborn, so even as Florida officials told residents of the barrier island north of St. Petersburg that Hurricane Helene's storm surge could be deadly, the retired restaurant owner stayed put.
- The Weather Network
Rare October severe storm threat builds Sunday across Ontario
A round of severe thunderstorms could sweep through southern Ontario on Sunday as a cooldown pushes into the region
- Time
Hurricane Leslie Path: Where It's Heading and What to Know
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Sunday, Oct 6: National Hurricane Center’s update on Tropical Storm Milton
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Milton
- ABC News
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, forecast to hit Florida as hurricane
A new storm, which became Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before taking aim on Florida this week. Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday. The storm might make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.
- The Weather Network
When should you switch to winter tires? Provincial breakdown, here
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
- CNN
Scientists grow mystery tree from 1,000-year-old seed
This week, marvel at a tree grown from an ancient seed, learn why Mount Everest is undergoing a growth spurt, discover a Viking mass burial, and more.
- The Canadian Press
Homeowners hit by Hurricane Helene face the grim task of rebuilding without flood insurance
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.
- The Weather Network - Video
Is it possible to see the Northern Lights during the day this weekend?
Breaking down the science and forecast for this weekend's Auroras
- The Weather Network
Soaking rain hits B.C.'s South Coast, significant alpine snow this weekend
October continues to bring a wet pattern across British Columbia, with the risk of accumulating snow through the weekend, as well
- Rolling Stone
MTG Implies Dems Created Hurricane Helene: ‘They Can Control the Weather’
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
- Business Insider
Owning a home in Florida is a huge gamble. Some people are starting to question whether it's worth it.
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
- Raleigh News and Observer
Areas hardest hit by Helene flooding in NC are the least likely to have flood insurance
Less than 1% of households in the state’s hardest-hit inland counties are protected by the National Flood Insurance Program. What to know.
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico and could intensify to hurricane threatening Florida
MIAMI (AP) — A storm system that was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday and forecasters warned it could intensify into a hurricane and slam into the west coast of Florida later this week.
- The Weather Network - Video
Dangerous swells from Hurricane Kirk target the East Coast
Hurricane Kirk will not be making direct impact to North America, but large swells could be an issue this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- CNN
Florida is on alert as a new tropical depression forms in the Gulf, just days after Hurricane Helene
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is now bracing for another potential storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
- CBC
Repair bills near $3M for Elmsdale pool shut down for almost a year due to flooding
Repairs to fix the East Hants Aquatic Centre, which was shut down for roughly a year after massive flooding hit Nova Scotia last July, total almost $3 million, with more bills expected.The Elmsdale, N.S., facility features a pool and community room on the main floor, while the basement houses mechanical and electrical systems.The flooding happened when some areas of Nova Scotia received as much as 250 millimetres of rain over one weekend. CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said 175 to 250 millimetre
- WESH - Orlando Videos
A tropical 1-2 punch headed our way beginning Sunday into Thursday morning.!
Chief meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's updated forecast.
- USA TODAY
When will we 'fall back?' What to know about 2024's end of daylight saving time
There are just four weeks until daylight saving time ends for the year. The twice-annual time changing tradition will pick back up in March.