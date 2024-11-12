Warm and sunny weather repeats Tuesday on the eve of cooler air
First Warning Weather, Tuesday, November 12
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast today.
HAVANA (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.
A tornado November warning was issued for parts of southern Ontario, something that's only ever been issued 4 times before. Meteorologist Nadine Powell explains how this could have formed, and the gusty winds still to come.
Take a look at when your community typically sees its snowiest month of the year
An Alberta clipper and a Colorado low will make a formidable duo this week as it traverses Canada to bring widespread rain, strong winds and snow to the eastern half of the country
A lack of cold air this fall season could leave some ski resorts and skating rinks wishing for a different weather pattern
A weak tornado may have hit the Fergus, Ont. area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were reported
Africa is home to some of the most dangerous animals on the planet, and many of them pose a real threat to humans. With that said, the most dangerous animal in Africa may surprise you.
The seasons have their names for a reason; they describe the weather common for that time of year. Here's why the coldest season is called "winter."
An incoming potent system will be bringing in unsettled conditions across the B.C Coast. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
A Colorado low that brought 135cm to low-lying regions in Colorado will now continue its cross-country trek into The Great Lakes basin and meet up with an Alberta Clipper. They will bring widespread rain to the southern regions of Eastern Canada and snow in the North. Meteorologist Laura Power has all the details.
The former Republican congressman from New York is an opponent of stricter limits on fuel emissions and tougher clean air and water standards.
A parade of lows will be inundating B.C.'s south coast in the coming week. Potentially a months-worth of rain to Vancouver, meanwhile good news for the ski hills as snow will accumulate greatly at the alpine levels. Winds increase drastically by Wednesday in the Straights. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
This largely unknown WWII weather station in Newfoundland was one of the only known Nazi operations that took place on North American soil. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
Thousands of migrating geese take a break in Victoriaville, Quebec. Each year hundreds of thousands of migratory birds make their way between Canada and Mexico during migration season.
National Hurricane Center monitoring area of interest with 'medium' formation chance
Electric vehicles are appealing to consumers compared to petrol or diesel cars because of their low environmental impact. But how reliable are they? There are some myths perpetuated in the auto...
Four separate storm systems are churning their way through the West Pacific simultaneously, a rare occurrence resulting from warmer oceans that threatens to bring more misery to the storm-weary Philippines.
A system buffeting parts of Atlantic Canada with some of the region’s strongest wind gusts in months could be classified as a bomb cyclone
A weak tornado, given a preliminary EF-0 rating, has been confirmed to have hit the Fergus, Ont., area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were also reported