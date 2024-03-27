Warm and sunny Wednesday in the Valley
Enjoy the warm and dry weather this last half of the workweek! We're topping out at 78 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday before warming up even more in the few days ahead.
OTTAWA — When Sarah Morin hears the phrase "axe the tax," what enters her mind is "freedom." The 41-year-old is a stay-at-home mother of two who has been using a food bank amid cost-of-living pressures. She was among those who packed into a crammed room at a convention centre near Ottawa's airport on Sunday to listen to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speak. His signature cause: The party's long-standing vow to "axe" the Liberal government's consumer carbon price. With the price set to incr
A sizable portion of Eastern Canada will be hit with impactful weather in the days ahead, with freezing rain and a prolonged stretch of heavy rainfall for different areas –– elevating the risk of power outages and flooding.
In a newly published report, electricity providers across the country warn a looming shortage of wooden utility poles is threatening the reliability of Canada's electricity grid.That warning comes just as Ottawa invests billions of dollars in expanding transmission and production to meet the demands of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.The problem stems from a Health Canada decision to ban pentachlorophenol (PENTA), a chemical pesticide used to protect and preserve some utility poles, without
Just when you thought winter was over, a major snowfall record is on the brink of falling in southern Alberta
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A killer whale calf stranded in a lagoon without its mother to guide it to the open ocean off northern Vancouver Island appears traumatized as a rescue team tries to coax it to move toward a possible reunion with its extended family, a marine scientist says. Jared Towers said Tuesday the rescue team only has about 30 minutes daily when the tide rises to the point where the two-year-old orca calf can safely navigate itself out of the lagoon, near the village of Zeballos, located
Rip currents and high surf advisories are in effect for popular spring break destinations on the Gulf Coast in Florida and Alabama and on the entirety of Florida's east coast and south Georgia.
SPRAKEBUELL, Germany (AP) — The wind gusting across north German farm country brings much to the village of Sprakebuell: fog and rain from the sea, the occasional migrating stork, the faint smell of manure in the newly fertilized fields. And perhaps best of all, money — from selling the electricity generated by the wind turbines studding the flat green fields stretching out to the North Sea. A slice of the cash goes to the villagers themselves, with the local buy-in making this windy farming enc
Messy weather targets the east with ice and rain this week, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Story at a glance The rise of climate change-related extreme weather events like floods, hurricanes and heat waves is worrying homeowners in the U.S. A roughly 2,000-person LendingTree survey published Monday found that 51 percent of homeowners fear climate-related hazards will affect their homes. Survey findings also show about 50 percent of homeowners worry…
A lion described as a “gentle giant” celebrated his 19th birthday on March 26 at Adelaide Zoo in South Australia with some special treats.Video shows Mujambi the African lion playing with his presents, which were decorated by zoo staff.“Despite his stature and his 165 kilograms in weight, he is a gentle giant and slightly under the paw of companion lioness Amani,” the zoo’s assistant curator of carnivores and ungulates, Chad Crittle, said.Before Mujambi coupled up with Amani he suffered from seizures and also survived testicular cancer, the zoo said.According to the African Wildlife Foundation African Lions can live up to 18 years in the wild, but both Mujambi and Amani have lived beyond that expectancy at 19 and 22-years-old, respectively. Credit: Adelaide Zoo via Storyful
Until Katmai National Park’s beloved Fat Bear Week celebration rolls around in October, the bears at the Alaska nature preserve are all shapes and sizes – as seen in video taken by a wildlife photographer in July.Photographer Nathan Luebbe said he captured this video of a skinny bear with salmon on her mind as she strolled just a few feet away from his campsite in Katmai National Park when he was in Alaska to photograph salmon in July 2021.In the video, Luebbe can be heard calmly speaking to the bear, and telling it "we’re all good here.“This was right before the salmon run started, so the bears were all still very skinny from hibernation,” Luebbe told Storyful. “They fatten up a LOT between July and September because there’s nearly infinite food available, but at this time of year, they tend to look quite emaciated. That’s also part of why the bear seems more or less uninterested in me: she knows that it’s time to start eating salmon and she knows I’m not a salmon. Humans are basically scenery to the bears in Katmai National Park (for the most part), about as interesting as a tree.” Credit: @nateinthewild via Storyful
Experts say the port of Baltimore alone contributes $15 million to the economy each day, and that other disruptions will push the losses even higher.
An environmental community group on Tuesday sued Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, claiming the company's bitcoin mine in northeastern Pennsylvania that burns waste coal and old tires for energy is polluting nearby communities with dangerous chemicals. The lawsuit by Save Carbon County filed in state court in Philadelphia, also names Pennsylvania as a defendant. The group said Stronghold has created a public and private nuisance by releasing mercury into waterways and spewing harmful chemicals like sulfur dioxide into the air from an aging power plant it bought to power its energy-thirsty operations.
A winter storm system dropped dense snow across the Twin Cities, disrupting travel and school schedules. (AP video: Mark Vancleave)