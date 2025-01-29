Warm temperatures return to the Valley this weekend, 80s for the start of next week

CBC

All English and French school buses are cancelled in eastern Ontario Wednesday because of the weather.Environment Canada had a winter weather travel advisory in place because of the snow.Earlier in the morning it covered the entire region except for western Renfrew County, but the advisories started lifting west to east by 8:30 a.m. They were all gone by around 11:30 a.m.Before sunrise the alert called for up to five more centimetres of snow in eastern Ontario by noon and five to 10 more centime