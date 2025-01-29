Warm temperatures return to the Valley this weekend, 80s for the start of next week
Temperatures will drop again toward the middle to end of next week, but we should stay in the 70s across the Valley for this year's Phoenix Open.
How much snow will you wake up to, Ontario? After a snowy Tuesday evening, impacting the commute, bands of lake-effect snow will pick up once again as the clipper departs the region Wednesday.
The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour
Three storms in three days—Ontario on alert for more impactful winter weather
Find out when the bursts of snow and damaging winds will ease. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Scientists have finally had a close look at the rubble collected by a NASA spacecraft from an asteroid. In it, they've found new clues about the ingredients for life that were present in the early solar system and how they might have come to Earth.An international team of scientists has released some of their discoveries about the samples collected by the NASA spacecraft Osiris-REx from the near-Earth carbon-rich asteroid Bennu in 2020 and returned to Earth in 2023.Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid
Back-to-back storm systems will impact travel across parts of Atlantic Canada as January comes to a close, with heavy snow and gusty winds taking aim
A combination of snow and howling wind gusts will continue to make for difficult travel in Ontario into Tuesday, so plan ahead and brace for slower commutes, as well as additional power outages
With snow squall warnings and extreme cold warnings in effect for parts of Canada, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.
Snow squalls and extreme cold can make winter driving dangers — CAA recommends storing these 16 essentials in your vehicle emergency kit.
Detroit (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of the fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s oil energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and
All English and French school buses are cancelled in eastern Ontario Wednesday because of the weather.Environment Canada had a winter weather travel advisory in place because of the snow.Earlier in the morning it covered the entire region except for western Renfrew County, but the advisories started lifting west to east by 8:30 a.m. They were all gone by around 11:30 a.m.Before sunrise the alert called for up to five more centimetres of snow in eastern Ontario by noon and five to 10 more centime
More than an inch of rain fell in parts of Los Angeles Monday afternoon, triggering flash flood watches and warnings in areas scorched by this month's wildfires.
Southern California received some much-needed rainfall over the last two days, which helped with the ongoing wildfire fight across the Los Angeles area. However, the return of the rain triggered Flash Flood Warnings, mudslides and debris flows in burn-scar areas, forcing officials to close roads and schools in the region.
The rescue happened on Jan. 16 after someone called to report a moose that fell through the ice roughly 200 feet from shore and couldn't get out on its own.
China raced ahead building renewable energy last year, installing more wind and solar power than ever before and continuing to leave all other countries in the dust. The nation put up 357 gigawatts of solar and wind, a 45% and 18% increase, respectively, over what was operating at the end of 2023, according to China's National Energy Administration. The installations meant China surpassed a goal, six years early, of having 1,200 gigawatts from renewables by 2030, a benchmark Chinese President Xi Jinping set five years ago.
The death toll from the blazes has risen to 16, Los Angeles County’s Medical Examiner said, with number expected to grow
Unseasonably mild weather across much of the Northwest Territories over the past week has done serious damage to some of the territory's winter roads, including the Mackenzie Valley winter road, which was expected to see one of its busiest seasons ever this year.Délı̨nę resident Caroline Yukon travelled on the Mackenzie Valley winter road from Délı̨nę to Yellowknife this past weekend. She said that many parts of the road were slushy, and in some areas she could see the ground."Its very unusual,"
The president’s executive orders on California water will help irrigate Central Valley farms. They won’t do anything to fight wildfires.