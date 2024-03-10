Warm weather heats up metro-area housing market

CBC

More than 100,000 Hydro-Québec customers are without electricity as large, wet snowflakes continue to fall across Quebec Sunday morning. Around 123,000 clients were in the dark as of 10:15 a.m. — a number that's been steadily climbing for the past few hours. Most of the outages are in the Montérégie and Quebec City regions, followed by the Laurentians.Hydro-Québec says heavy, sticky snow is weighing down tree branches, causing them to take out power lines. "The damage assessment is still ongoing