Warm weather heats up metro-area housing market
A new storm setting course on Atlantic Canada will bring more heavy rain, hefty snowfall amounts and strong wind gusts through the early part of the week, so brace for potential power, travel and localized flooding impacts
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver, Victoria and the Sunshine Coast, where thousands lost power and gusts could hit 100 kilometres per hour. Forecasters say two weather fronts are moving across the southern coast, bringing high winds that are expected to continue until Sunday morning. Southeast winds are expect to hit up to 100 km/h by Saturday night across areas of Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, with high winds also expe
Heavy rains have swept across Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates, causing localised flooding and hail in parts of the country. (AP video: Jon Gambrell)
A raw weekend is on tap for southern Ontario as two systems work together to bring rainy and snowy conditions to the region
More than 100,000 Hydro-Québec customers are without electricity as large, wet snowflakes continue to fall across Quebec Sunday morning. Around 123,000 clients were in the dark as of 10:15 a.m. — a number that's been steadily climbing for the past few hours. Most of the outages are in the Montérégie and Quebec City regions, followed by the Laurentians.Hydro-Québec says heavy, sticky snow is weighing down tree branches, causing them to take out power lines. "The damage assessment is still ongoing
A few days remain for ski lovers before a ridge returns, freezing levels rise and temperatures soar to 20°
Use extreme caution in the mountains this weekend as heavy snow makes for slippery roads and changing conditions lead to a high avalanche danger
Heavy winds across British Columbia's south coast region forced the cancellation of several major ferry sailings on Saturday morning.The travel disruptions came after Environment Canada issued warnings on Saturday about two back-to-back storms bringing "strong winds" and "possible flooding.The agency warned that winds could gust as high as to 100 km/h on parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, and up to 90 km/h in parts of Metro Vancouver.B.C. Ferries said it cancelled scheduled multip
Thunderstorms are bubbling up across the South, opening the door for significant flooding, damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes to pound the region through Saturday.
Rain will change to widespread snow by Sunday, but mild air will make for a very tricky snowfall forecast for Metro Montreal
Heading down south for a quick getaway soon? Expect an active pattern to wash across Florida at times through the middle of March
That earthquake was the fourth confirmed in South Carolina this year, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A lingering storm system that dumped heavy amounts of snow on eastern Newfoundland over a two-day period gradually tapered off on Saturday. The region’s residents began digging out from under 50 cm or more of snow through the northern Avalon Peninsula, which includes the provincial capital of St. John’s. “The total out of St. John’s airport is 71.8 cm over two days,” Mike Vandenberg, a meteorologist with Environment Canada’s Gander, N.L., office, said in an interview. “The sno
Avalanche Canada has extended a special warning issued last week for parts of the Rockies and Kananaskis Country as a combination of snow and weather conditions are continuing to pose serious dangers. The warning applies only to Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks and Alberta's Kananaskis Country.The avalanche safety organization says weak snow layers from February are now buried anywhere from 40 to 100 centimetres deep in these regions. With temperatures warming, these layers will be easy t
Across much of America and especially in the normally chilly north, the country went through the winter months without, well, winter. In parka strongholds Burlington, Vermont, and Portland, Maine, the thermometer never plunged below zero. The state of Minnesota called the last three months “the lost winter,” warmer than its infamous “year without a winter” in 1877-1878. Michigan, where mosquitos were biting in February, offered disaster loans to businesses hit by a lack of snow. The Great Lakes
