Warm weather for Monday before another cold front
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 4/21.
Wildfire crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire in central British Columbia — one of seven human-caused blazes reported in the Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon.The Burgess Creek fire has ballooned overnight, growing from 0.5 square kilometres to 16 square kilometres in size on Sunday. It is burning about 50 kilometres south of Quesnel, a city about 415 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.The fire is sending a thick plume of smoke into the air that is visible from Quesnel, Williams Lake
The 2024 wildfire season in British Columbia has roared to life with 5 out of control blazes in the province's Interior.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
A second planned rescue effort for a killer whale calf stranded in a Vancouver Island lagoon has been put on hold after she ate seal meat tossed to her by First Nations members. The First Nation and Fisheries Department say the feeding means they may be able to lure her out of the lagoon and gives them time to plan a capture. (April 19, 2024)
Electric vehicles are effective tools to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, but their batteries can pose eco-friendly challenges once they reach their inevitable end of life
In Singapore, a new plant will turn CO2 from seawater and air into the same material as seashells, in a process that will also produce “green” hydrogen
Three men from British Columbia's Lower Mainland have been fined and banned from hunting for 10 years each for "unlawfully killing wildlife," including a deer pregnant with two fawns, in an area near Kamloops, B.C.Kyaw Aue Thah, Boe Boe Gyi and Ywa Baw Mu appeared before a provincial court judge on Thursday and were sentenced to violations under the Wildlife Act, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).In a social media post, the service wrote that one man was fined $8,000 and
As India’s national election kicks off, climate researcher Aditya Valiathan Pilai explores why climate change isn’t a major issue for the main BJP and Congress parties.
Parts of the US have also suffered from subsidence, with more than 17,000 square miles of land across 45 states directly affected.
Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.
On April 18th, Regina recorded a daytime high of -2.8 degrees, where their average daytime high this time of year is 13 degrees and it's all thanks to a stubborn ridge. A brief snap of cold is followed by a drastic warmup after the weekend. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
Temperatures came in nearly 15 degrees below seasonal across Saskatchewan as a pattern more common of late winter descended on the Prairies
Severe weather threatens much of the South, with flooding possible in Texas. ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore reports.
Demonstrators from around the world marched through Ottawa's downtown core Sunday demanding an end to plastic pollution and a reduction in single-use plastics.The march took place ahead of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee's fourth meeting (INC-4) on plastic pollution, which is set to begin Tuesday in the nation's capital.In 2022, 175 nations of the UN Environmental Assembly voted to develop a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution, with the goal of forging a draft agreement by
BEIJING (Reuters) -Major rivers, waterways and reservoirs in China's Guangdong province are threatening to unleash dangerous floods, forcing the government on Sunday to enact emergency response plans to protect more than 127 million people. Calling the situation "grim", local weather officials said sections of rivers and tributaries at the Xijiang and Beijiang river basins are hitting water levels in a rare spike that only has a one-in-50 chance of happening in any given year, state broadcaster CCTV news said on Sunday. China's water resource ministry issued an emergency advisory, CCTV reported.
Authorities in the region of Kurgan in Russia's Urals mountains ordered an evacuation from several districts on Saturday due to rising river levels, after large snowfalls melted and heavy rain fell on ground already waterlogged before winter. Russia's Urals region and northern Kazakhstan often suffer flooding at this time of year but are seeing the worst in memory this year and authorities in Kurgan said the level of the Tobol river had already exceeded the highest level since 1994.
The Akron Zoo participated in a citizen science program called Soundscapes Eclipse, which recorded animals two days before and after the eclipse to see if there were any changes to their behavior.
The ostrich reached past a fence to snatch the keys, officials said.