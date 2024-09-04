Warm welcome for new city centre park

Tracy Townsend said shopping habits had changed and cities needed more green spaces [BBC]

People have expressed their excitement as a new park in Nottingham city centre prepares to open to the public.

Residents and businesses said they "couldn't wait" for the opening of Broad Marsh Green Heart on Wednesday.

The park forms part of the council's plan to regenerate the area by building a new green space alongside homes, office and leisure spaces and a hotel.

The task of redeveloping the site has been met with financial setbacks - including the city council's effective bankruptcy in 2023 and missing out on £20m of Levelling Up funds last November.

The Green Heart features flowers, trees, a marsh and seating area [BBC]

Almost three years have passed since the original "masterplan" was revealed in 2021.

Since then, multiple projects in the area have been completed, starting with the Broadmarsh Car Park in that same year.

A new bus station opened the following year, along with the £10m Central Library in November 2023.

Progress in the area has been made, but behind the new development is a part-demolished shopping centre and multiple empty units on Lister Gate.

'Long time coming'

However, residents and business owners have welcomed the new green space.

Simon Stokes, 49, who owns an Escape Rooms business in Stanford Street, said: “I have owned the business for nine and a half years, and the path really opens up Stanford Street and brightens up the area - we hope it will bring more visitors.

"But, I am nervous that it will get vandalised or end up full of rubbish and litter. They need to maintain the space properly so it can be enjoyed."

Claire Bryan, from Arnold, said the changes had been "a long time coming."

The 38-year-old added: “This area was getting run down in the last few years. Now, it is something I am excited to bring my son to, along with the library."

Simon Stokes said he hoped the new park would be properly maintained [BBC]

Tracy Townsend, 57, lives in Queensland, Australia, but was born and raised in Ruddington.

The last time she visited was in 2018, and she said she preferred the green space to the old shopping centre.

"Rather than relying on shopping in city centres for tourism and so on, spaces like this are pleasant to look at.

"It’s nice to finally see a marsh in Broad Marsh. We’ll be returning when it opens."

In a statement, Nottingham City Council's Leader Neghat Khan said: "We asked people in Nottingham what they wanted to see in this space, and they overwhelmingly asked for a new green park.

"The Green Heart is just the latest step in regenerating the Broad Marsh area, providing a complete revamp for this part of the city.”

