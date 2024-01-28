Warmer ahead: January 27 Omaha
Warmer ahead: January 27 Omaha
“I never could have imagined the agonizing way in which my mom spent her last minutes on this earth.”
El Niño is on its way out, and conditions may abruptly switch toward La Niña as we head through the summer months
A sobering new reliability report from Consumer Reports indicates electric vehicles still have a long road ahead regarding dependable performance. The survey of over 300,000 vehicles found...
Ships have been forced to cut the harmful air pollution they belch out. It’s a victory for human health but some scientists warn it might accelerate global warming.
Heavy snow in Juneau, Alaska, has wreaked havoc on boats, roofs and roads.Whitehorse's sister city has received more than five feet of snow so far in January. Last week, 30 inches of snow fell in three days. "Oh my gosh, Saturday — I think it was the 13th of January — it started snowing, and that first storm dropped over 30 inches," said Matthew Creswell, Juneau's harbour master.That was the start of two storms in an 11-day period dropping over 60 inches of snow, he said."What that causes is jus
A formidable winter storm approaching Atlantic Canada to start the week could bring blizzard conditions and hefty snow totals to the region
CALGARY — Canada's energy industry is reacting with dismay to U.S. President Joe Biden's move to pause approvals of new liquefied natural gas export terminals in that country. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said it sees LNG as a lower-emission source of secure energy that can help countries get off coal. "LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast are also offering Canadian producers an opportunity to export their natural gas globally," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton in an e
Prepare for significant travel disruptions in Atlantic Canada as a major snowstorm approaches the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts.
Several systems will be impacting British Columbia. The coast will see much of the rainfall, where flood watches and high streams flow advisories are located. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details
Over 300 mm. of rain is expected for the B.C. south coast, with two different Pineapple Expresses impacting the region, as well as a risk for flooding as the freezing levels rise above 2,000 meters, causing snow melt and heavy rain. Details with meteorologist Rhythm Reet.
Grey County council has given its thumbs up to the continuation of a project to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the region. Grey has been working with Bruce, Dufferin, Wellington, Huron and Perth counties on a plan to add electric vehicle chargers across the local area in an effort to fill in gaps where chargers are needed. The program has been titled: Rural Recharge. County staff brought forward an update about the project at council’s meeting on Jan. 25. Through
Trigger warning: This story is not for you if you're trypophobic
VANCOUVER — Rainfall and flood advisories remain in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Sea to Sky region as balmy weather brings a series of rainstorms to British Columbia's South Coast, melting any sign of heavy snowfall earlier this month. Environment Canada says a series of atmospheric rivers is rolling over the area through Wednesday, bringing temperatures five to 10 degrees above normal. A rainfall warning spanning parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound says the warmer airmass wil
New Jersey's public transit agency said Friday it is scrapping plans for a backup power plant that would have been fueled by natural gas, heartening environmental justice advocates who targeted it and several other power plants in largely minority areas. NJ Transit said it is redirecting $503 million in federal funding that would have been used to build the backup system, called the TransitGrid Microgrid Central Facility, to other resiliency projects scattered around northern and central New Jer
The alligator in the video is in a state of brumation, which is a type of hibernation in reptiles.
The 2015 collapse of the Fundão dam in Brazil caused a giant mudslide that killed 19 people.
Hundreds of manatees were recently filmed gathering in a Florida wildlife refuge.
Norway's Equinor is sticking to its 2030 renewable energy capacity target despite dropping out of some offshore wind projects in New York, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday. "The 12 to 16 gigawatt ambition by 2030, we are not changing that now," Equinor's head of renewables, Paal Eitrheim, said in an interview. On Thursday, the company announced an asset swap with former partner BP for offshore wind projects in the U.S. state of New York, leaving just the 0.8-GW Empire Wind 1 project to go forward at this time.
People in the Northwest Territories will continue to adopt greener home heating technologies with or without a carbon tax, according to the executive director of the Yellowknife-based not-for-profit Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA).Mark Heyck said the cost of energy in the territory is so high that he expects the Alliance's energy-saving programs to be popular no matter what."A lot of our programs have been extremely popular with N.W.T. residents, with businesses, with community and Indigenous gover
Cloudy weekend before sunshine, mid 40s next week