Warmer, Comfy Wednesday

- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
WATCH: Warmer Wednesday, hot and humid late week
- USA TODAY Sports
Tiger Woods feeling at home with 'hot, humid' conditions at US Open
"It's gonna feel like home," 15-time major champ Tiger Woods said as U.S. Open begins Thursday; Pinehurst's unique greens set to be a major factor.
- Hello!
Abbey Clancy has legs for days in stylish bikini on romantic holiday
The Therapy Crouch podcast host Abbey Clancy looked incredible in a white string bikini on a romantic holiday to Sicily with husband Peter Crouch
- Global News
Earthquake study suggests the 'big one' could be much worse than expected
Those living in the Pacific Northwest have been warned about the so-called 'big one' for decades. It's a super earthquake that would wreak havoc on coastal communities. It's unclear when the quake might hit, but as Richard Zussman reports, new research provides a much clearer picture of how big it could be.
- FTW Outdoors
‘Insane’ black bear fight caught on video in Yukon wilderness
“The speed and power is mind-blowing. You can see some of the blows delivered knock each other off their feet."
- The Weather Network - Video
Brace for Thursday: Ontario's severe weather breakdown
Get the latest storm threat details as a strong cold front slices across Ontario with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- CBC
Deer attack kills dog, sends woman to hospital in West Kelowna
A deer defending its fawn killed a dog and sent a woman to hospital in West Kelowna, conservation officers say.It happened around 5:30 p.m. PT Monday near the Westgate Mobile Home Park.According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, a woman was walking her two Chihuahuas on a leash in the area when they were attacked by a doe.One of the dogs was trampled and killed and the woman was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.In an emailed statement, the conservation officer servic
- The Weather Network
Summer takes a vacation as gloomy chill, snow descend on B.C.
The heat may have been nice while it lasted, but we’re back into a below-seasonal pattern along the West Coast
- The Weather Network
Severe storms to bring large hail and strong winds to parts of Alberta
Thunderstorm threat bubbles up over Alberta on Tuesday before moving into Saskatchewan, with the threat for large hail and damaging winds
- CBC
Parks Canada officials devastated to report white grizzly, known as Nakoda, has died
After hopes that Bear 178 would walk off her injuries and survive the car crash that left the grizzly limping, the bear affectionately known as Nakoda has died in Yoho National Park, in southeastern B.C., Parks Canada officials confirm.On the evening of June 6, as wildlife management staff were repairing fencing along the Trans-Canada Highway, roughly 12 kilometres west of Lake Louise, they attempted "to encourage the bear to spend time away from the roadside," a Parks Canada statement said.Bear
- The Weather Network - Video
Update on the Calgary water main break, including the repair timeline
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has an update on the Calgary water main break.
- Bloomberg
Pipeline Brawl Rattles Industry Desperate to Build
(Bloomberg) -- A series of legal battles in Louisiana has slowed construction of pipeline projects worth more than $2 billion in the state. Yet the litigation wasn’t from environmentalists: It was spearheaded by one of the biggest natural gas pipeline operators in the US.Most Read from BloombergHunter Biden Convicted of Gun Charges by Jury in DelawareApple Hits Record After Introducing ‘AI for the Rest of Us’Dozens of CVS Generic Drug Recalls Expose Link to Tainted FactoriesPimco Warns of More R
- LA Times
String of earthquakes rattles L.A.: Are they telling us something bigger?
Having half a dozen earthquakes with a magnitude 2.5 or greater strike in a single week is not a common occurrence in Southern California.
- BBC
Helicopter drops rocks to boost tarn wetlands
Conservationists have used a helicopter to protect a remote Lake District beauty spot.
- United Press International
Kansas zoo evacuated amid attempted bear escape
A Kansas zoo was temporarily evacuated when a Syrian brown bear "apparently decided zoo life had become unbearable" and attempted to tunnel out of her enclosure.
- CBC
Calgary's water supply still at risk as crews continue water main repairs
Repairs continued Monday on a water main break in northwest Calgary that is still threatening the city's water supply and has triggered outdoor water restrictions.But it will still take days to fix the 50-year-old piece of infrastructure that supplies approximately 60 per cent of the city — and the risk of running out of water remains a real threat, according to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek."It may be a situation where you turn on the tap and nothing comes out," she said Monday on CBC's Calgary Ey
- CBC
Number of dead fish found in Cardigan River now tops 300
After searching 800 meters of river over the past few days, provincial officials say the total number of dead fish in P.E.I.'s Cardigan River now sits at over 300.The cause of the fish kill in the eastern Prince Edward Island river is still uncertain, the province said.According to a statement from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, the dead species include brook trout, rainbow trout, juvenile salmon and stickleback.The fish were found near the 48 Road in Cardigan, accordi
- CNN
Bird flu is rampant in animals. Humans ignore it at our own peril
If H5N1 bird flu changes at the right place at the right time, suddenly the animal pandemic could become a major problem for people, too.
- The Weather Network - Video
Could the Stanley Cup finals be interrupted by a hurricane?
As the Stanley Cup finals push well into June, what's the risk of a hurricane impacting the series? Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- The Canadian Press
Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfills Lakota prophecy
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.