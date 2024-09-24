Warmer mid-week, near-record heat in Denver Thursday
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday. The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.
Some of the strongest hurricanes in history grew their ferocious winds in only a couple of hours
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
Much of Florida under state of emergency ahead of PTC-9 | Monday 4 p.m. update
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.
A low-pressure system ushers in a very moist airmass, brining the risk of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across parts of southern Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
ON HUDSON BAY (AP) — Searching for polar bears where the Churchill River dumps into Canada's massive Hudson Bay, biologist Geoff York scans a region that's on a low fat, low ice diet because of climate change.
The dark and damp weather will continue across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with this week's rain ending the impressive streak of sunshine and dry weather that has spanned much of September so far.
The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.
Get ready for a return to summer for the first week of fall as temperatures are set to soar across the Prairies
A weather system that could soon develop into a tropical storm and then a hurricane may impact South Carolina in the coming days. Here’s what to know.
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson has more on the possible impacts of Tropical Storm Helene.
A new storm -- which will strengthen into Hurricane Helene -- is taking aim at Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall along the Big Bend area as a hurricane on Thursday. On the current track, Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to make landfall late Thursday night, between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. ET, as a major Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 115 mph in the Florida Big Bend region.
Robert Redford: Climate change is more than an environmental issue. It's a threat to the foundational freedom at the core of our way of life.
An odd pattern of impact craters across Earth's surface may indicate that our planet once had a ring, like Saturn, in its distant past.
British power generator Drax could invest up to $12.5 billion developing biomass plants with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) in the United States over the next decade, it said on Tuesday. Drax, which generates around 6% of Britain's electricity, said it is still committed to the UK but sees opportunities in the U.S. for its BECCS technology. Its new Houton-based business, Elimini, is reviewing more than 20 potential sites for BECCS projects and has around 100 staff.