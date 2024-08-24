Warmer Saturday with a few afternoon storms

CBC

The placid water of Rondeau Bay in Chatham-Kent, Ont., is at risk of being exposed to the punishing and turbulent waves of Lake Erie. It's because the barrier beach that divides the bodies of water is being eaten away by erosion.Some people who live in nearby Erieau are noticing the narrow strip of sand — nearly two kilometres long — washing away. They say it could cause trouble for the bay and potentially jeopardize farmland, marshland and wildlife. It's something that's become all too familiar