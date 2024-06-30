Warmer, with scattered storms Sunday
Colorado weather 6/30/24. Warming back to the 90s in Denver as we wrap up the month of June. Thunderstorms and showers will again be possible late in the day.
Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
When an invasive species threatened a recently restored wetland in Fort Erie, Ont., Niagara Parks put a team together to mow them down.Or a herd, rather.To stop the spread of phragmites, an invasive reed that's run rampant over an area called Gondor's Flats, environmental planning technician Victoria Kalenuik asked a local farmer to lend "as many goats as possible" for a one-week pilot project.She sent 40 of her best and they've been hard at work."Every morning they're excited to get out and che
The start to the Canada Day long weekend won't be to the liking of Ontarians wanting to head outdoors, with a bout of steady rainfall and the risk of thunderstorms pushing through on Saturday.
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Why did the kinkajou cross the road? And what's a kinkajou, anyway?
Growing up in Texas, Mary Beth Walsh thought she was accustomed to high temperatures. Her hometown of Dallas, which is currently being blasted by unrelenting heat, frequently experiences heat waves.
Hybrids are more popular than ever, but not all hybrids are created equal.
BERLIN (AP) — Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.
India generates at least 62 million tons of waste annually, according to federal government records, and some of its landfills are literal mountains of garbage, like the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi. And while a 2016 law made it mandatory to segregate waste so that hazardous material doesn't make its way to landfills, the law has been poorly enforced, adding to the risk of waste pickers. It is a potentially toxic miasma fed by the plastics, industrial, medical and other waste generated by millions living in the capital New Delhi and the teeming suburban cities. But a handful of waste pickers ignore both the fumes and suffocating heat to sort through the rubbish, seeking anything they can sell to earn a living. (AP video by Piyush Nagpal)
Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the Atlantic Ocean as it gained strength on its way toward the Caribbean. It may become a dangerous major hurricane.
The federal government in Canada has implemented new regulations targeting "greenwashing," requiring companies to substantiate their environmental claims under the amended Competition Act. While environmental groups support the changes, opposition from industry and some provincial leaders persists. The new laws have caused concern in the energy industry and have been criticized for their vague nature. Heather Yourex-West reports.
More than 8 million are under a flood watch for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and western New York, including Cleveland and Pittsburgh, where 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall Saturday -- possibly even 2 inches per hour during the heaviest thunderstorms. There is a line of storms expected to form midday over Ohio and then spread east through Pennsylvania for the afternoon and evening, reaching the coast and New York City around 11 p.m. -- but it will likely no longer be severe by then. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8pm ET for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and a small portion of West Virginia.
Calgary's mayor issued an urgent call Friday for residents to slash their water consumption, warning the city's water usage a day earlier had spiked to its highest level since the crisis began.During her morning briefing on the status of the city's key water feeder main, Jyoti Gondek said Calgary's water supply is still vulnerable, noting that usage had spiked to 500 million litres on Thursday. Calgary officials have said the city's safety threshold for water use is 480 million litres. "We are n
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — More than 200 firefighters were battling a wildfire northeast of Phoenix on Saturday that threatened scores of homes and has forced dozens of residents to evacuate.
A powerful storm in the Moab, Utah, area led to cascading flash floods that posed a serious threat to drivers.
Look out for localized flooding as downpours and thunderstorms round out the week on the Prairies
Environmental groups are calling on the federal government to avoid getting into a trade war with China over electric vehicles.They say they fear that trade sanctions could make EVs more expensive, delaying Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy.Less than a week after the federal government announced it was considering imposing trade restrictions on cheaper Chinese-made EVs, groups like Environmental Defence are urging Ottawa to consider the ramifications of such a move.Nate Wallace, Enviro
Firefighters say they carried out around 80 rescue operations after floods, thunderstorms and landslides hit various regions in northern Italy.