Warmer, with scattered storms Sunday

Canadian Press Videos

India generates at least 62 million tons of waste annually, according to federal government records, and some of its landfills are literal mountains of garbage, like the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi. And while a 2016 law made it mandatory to segregate waste so that hazardous material doesn't make its way to landfills, the law has been poorly enforced, adding to the risk of waste pickers. It is a potentially toxic miasma fed by the plastics, industrial, medical and other waste generated by millions living in the capital New Delhi and the teeming suburban cities. But a handful of waste pickers ignore both the fumes and suffocating heat to sort through the rubbish, seeking anything they can sell to earn a living. (AP video by Piyush Nagpal)