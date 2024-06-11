Warmer, Still Comfy Wednesday

Latest Stories
Ontario plastics plant facing government orders to reduce toxic emissions will shut down permanently
A plastics plant in southwestern Ontario that was ordered by the province and federal government to reduce emissions of the cancer-causing chemical benzene now says it will permanently close by June 2026. The Sarnia facility, which employs about 80 people directly, has been shut down since late April, after members of nearby Aamjiwnaang First Nation said they went to hospital and were treated for illnesses related to benzene exposure.Orders from the provincial government drastically reduced the
- FTW Outdoors
‘Insane’ black bear fight caught on video in Yukon wilderness
“The speed and power is mind-blowing. You can see some of the blows delivered knock each other off their feet."
- The Canadian Press
Rare white grizzly bear Nakoda and her cubs die in separate crashes in B.C. park
FIELD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Parks Canada staff who spent hundreds of hours tracking a rare white grizzly bear known as Nakoda had recently celebrated her emergence from hibernation with two new cubs in British Columbia's Yoho National Park, said parks wildlife management specialist Saudi Stevens.
- The Weather Network
Summer takes a vacation as gloomy chill, snow descend on B.C.
The heat may have been nice while it lasted, but we’re back into a below-seasonal pattern along the West Coast
- The Weather Network
Severe storms to bring large hail and strong winds to parts of Alberta
Thunderstorm threat bubbles up over Alberta on Tuesday before moving into Saskatchewan, with the threat for large hail and damaging winds
- The Weather Network - Video
Update on the Calgary water main break, including the repair timeline
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has an update on the Calgary water main break.
- The Weather Network
Flood concerns grow as Florida deluge threatens 200+ mm of rain
Drenching rains are likely across the southern half of Florida this week
- CBC
Parks Canada officials devastated to report white grizzly, known as Nakoda, has died
After hopes that Bear 178 would walk off her injuries and survive the car crash that left the grizzly limping, the bear affectionately known as Nakoda has died in Yoho National Park, in southeastern B.C., Parks Canada officials confirm.On the evening of June 6, as wildlife management staff were repairing fencing along the Trans-Canada Highway, roughly 12 kilometres west of Lake Louise, they attempted "to encourage the bear to spend time away from the roadside," a Parks Canada statement said.Bear
- United Press International
Kansas zoo evacuated amid attempted bear escape
A Kansas zoo was temporarily evacuated when a Syrian brown bear "apparently decided zoo life had become unbearable" and attempted to tunnel out of her enclosure.
- BBC
Helicopter drops rocks to boost tarn wetlands
Conservationists have used a helicopter to protect a remote Lake District beauty spot.
- CBC
Calgary's water supply still at risk as crews continue water main repairs
Repairs continued Monday on a water main break in northwest Calgary that is still threatening the city's water supply and has triggered outdoor water restrictions.But it will still take days to fix the 50-year-old piece of infrastructure that supplies approximately 60 per cent of the city — and the risk of running out of water remains a real threat, according to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek."It may be a situation where you turn on the tap and nothing comes out," she said Monday on CBC's Calgary Ey
- The Weather Network - Video
Could the Stanley Cup finals be interrupted by a hurricane?
As the Stanley Cup finals push well into June, what's the risk of a hurricane impacting the series? Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- The Canadian Press
Calgary mayor apologizes for communication gaps as city works to repair water main
CALGARY — Calgary's mayor is apologizing for failing to communicate better with residents as the city continues to urge water conservation until a major feeder main that failed last week is repaired.
- CBC
Number of dead fish found in Cardigan River now tops 300
After searching 800 meters of river over the past few days, provincial officials say the total number of dead fish in P.E.I.'s Cardigan River now sits at over 300.The cause of the fish kill in the eastern Prince Edward Island river is still uncertain, the province said.According to a statement from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, the dead species include brook trout, rainbow trout, juvenile salmon and stickleback.The fish were found near the 48 Road in Cardigan, accordi
- The Weather Network
Giant venomous spider webs drape parts of the U.S.: Will they spread to Canada?
An expert weighs in on the future of the joro spider in Canada.
- BBC
Beaver sightings confirmed in city
There are estimated to be about 1,000 wild beavers in England following a 16th-Century extinction.
- The Canadian Press
'Incredibly impressed': Calgary mayor applauds reduced water use after pipeline break
CALGARY — As crews work to fix a massive pipeline break, Calgary’s mayor says citizens are stepping up to draw down on water use to prevent city taps from running dry.
- Euronews
‘Without farmers, Sicily as we know would not exist’: Drought takes its toll on crops and livestock
Italy declared a drought emergency in Sicily a couple of months ago, hitting farmers and breeders the hardest.
- PA Media: Science
Morning frost detected on volcanoes near Mars’s equator
The finding indicates that water ice is far more abundant across the planet than previously thought.
- Canadian Press Videos
Respiratory diseases plague Kenya as more people burn wood to save money
Respiratory diseases affect the health of millions people in Kenya. Cooking with biomass like firewood is a big part of the problem. And government data shows a growing number of Kenyans are doing it. Affordable “clean” cooking options are too expensive for many. (AP Video by Desmond Tiro)