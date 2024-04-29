Warmer weather is finally on its way, with parts of Britain set to bask in 20C heat

Sky News
·2 min read

Highs of 20C are expected in parts of the UK this week, the Met Office has said, following a spell of cold, wet and windy weather.

Forecasters expect warmer weather to return mid-week, with southeast England set to enjoy the highest temperatures.

But there will still be scattered showers or longer spells of rain across the UK - and areas north of Newcastle, particularly the east coast of Scotland, will see the coldest temperatures this week.

Get the latest weather forecast where you are here

Senior Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota said: "Temperatures have been below average for the last couple of weeks, so certainly by the time we get to Wednesday, and probably into next weekend, temperatures will be warmer.

"It might not be the sort of glorious sort of heatwave that we're hoping for... but there probably will be some more pleasant and warmer weather for some people as we head towards the end of the week."

The warmer weather comes after heavy rain interrupted sports matches and flood warnings were issued across the UK over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to assist two people inside a car that was submerged in around 50cm of floodwater under a railway bridge in Thurmaston, Leicester, on Sunday morning.

Cricket matches across the country were postponed or cancelled over the weekend because of the rain and soggy grounds, including Vitality County Championship games in County Durham, Yorkshire and Leicester.

The Environment Agency issued several flood warnings for Sunday, meaning flooding was expected, including in St Ives in Cornwall, areas on the River Wreake in Leicestershire, Water Eaton Brook at Water Eaton and several towns on the Isle of Wight.

So far this month, the maximum temperature recorded has been 21.8C in Writtle, Essex, on 13 April with a low of -6.3C recorded in Shap, Cumbria, on 26 April and a UK-wide average of 8.4C.

Grey skies and rain have made April feel unusually cold, the Met Office has said.

But it has actually been "on the warmer side of average", said Ms Bokota.

It has been a "been a month of two halves", she added: "Quite warm for the first half, and then quite cool up until now."

It has definitely been "wetter than average for the UK as a whole", however, meaning many areas of the UK have been "quite dull so far for the time of year".

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Beware a burst of late-April snow for parts of B.C., Alberta

    Springtime snows could disrupt travel this week across parts of B.C. and Alberta

  • Storm with snow and tornadoes moves to Canada

    Two days of impressive tornadoes across the central states will lead to snow and freezing rain for northern Ontario

  • Humidity brings severe storm risk in Southern Ontario

    As humidity levels rise, Southern Ontario faces an increased risk of severe storms. These storms could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potentially dangerous lightning. Stay informed and prepared as meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides updates.

  • Zebra mussels could force closure of Manitoba's Clear Lake

    Residents and businesses in Winnipeg's cottage country are worried that Parks Canada will close access to a popular lake this spring and summer. The concern comes in response to zebra mussels, an invasive species that are now, apparently, the farthest west they've ever reached in Canada. Melissa Ridgen has the details.

  • B.C. man captures video of 2 bear cubs waking from winter slumber

    A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when

  • Millions in the Midwest under storm watches as Nebraska and Iowa communities reel from devastating tornadoes

    One day after destructive tornadoes plowed through Nebraska and Iowa, millions of people in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma were under tornado watches Saturday evening.

  • Icy conditions set to complicate travel in northern Ontario

    A late-April system will bring winter-like weather to parts of northern Ontario as we kick off the new week

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • At least 4 killed in Oklahoma tornado outbreak, as threat of severe storms continues from Missouri to Texas

    At least four people are dead, including an infant, after a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma overnight, as severe storms threaten more twisters, heavy rain and large hail from Missouri to Texas Sunday.

  • Climber Dies in 1,000-Foot Fall From Denali Peak

    FacebookOne climber died and a second was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet while ascending Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park and Preserve this week. The accident happened in Ruth Gorge, as the team—Robbi Mecus, 52, and her climbing partner—tackled a treacherous route known as “The Escalator,” on the night of April 25.“The approximately 5,000-foot route involves navigating a mix of steep rock, ice, and snow,” the parks service said. Another climbing party witnessed the roped pair fall

  • Omaha airport takes significant damage from EF-2 tornado

    Several buildings at Omaha’s airport facility suffered significant damage as a tornado roared across the airfield Friday, but luckily no one was injured.

  • Tornado Watches issued as 4th straight day of severe weather unfolds

    Another day of severe weather and flash flooding continues on Sunday for the central U.S., which is still recovering from the several damaging tornadoes that have struck parts of the region since Friday.

  • What you need to know to stay up-to-date on Alberta wildfires

    Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Wildfire season is well underway in Alberta, with some communities already being forced to evacuate and provincial government officials implementing fire restrictions.Last year marked a record wildfire year, burning more than 2.2 million hectares in Alberta. But drought helped several dozen fires survive throughout the winter and has left various regions even drier than a year ago, resulting in an earl

  • British tourist ‘aware and able to communicate’ in hospital after shark attack

    Peter Smith, 64, was savaged 10 metres off the shore in Courland Bay, on the north coast of Tobago.

  • Calls to clear up ‘environmental disaster’ beauty spot in Kent

    A local community is urging the government body to secure funding to get rid of an estimated 27,000 tonnes of illegal waste.

  • Sluggish storm lands a hat trick over Atlantic Canada this week

    Yarmouth to Nain and everywhere in between, Atlantic Canada will see three sides of the same storm this week

  • Clean-up, damage assessment underway in Omaha after major tornado outbreak

    Clean-up efforts and assessments of the devastation wrought by an outbreak of more than two dozen tornadoes were underway Saturday in Omaha, Neb., as forecasters warned of more trouble ahead.

  • Photos: Tornadoes rip through Nebraska and Iowa, destroying homes and causing severe damage

    Tornadoes tore through the Midwest this week.

  • Berens River bridge commitment deemed a 'game changer'

    THUNDER BAY – The federal budget’s commitment to getting a bridge built over Berens River is a “game changer” and great news for thousands of people in the North, according to Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota. “It’s a fantastic announcement for Northwestern Ontario, not only Red Lake but also for our First Nations community,” he said in an interview during the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association’s annual conference. Perhaps the most important benefit from a bridge east of Pikangikum First Nation

  • A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java Island, felt in Jakarta

    JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the southern part of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of injury or significant property damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 102 kilometers (63 miles) south of Banjar city at a depth of 68.3 kilometers (42.4 miles). There was no tsunami warning. High-rises in the capital Jakarta swayed for around a minute and two-story homes shook strongly in the West Java provinc