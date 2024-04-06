Warming centre closed for the season on March 31

The warming centre in Bancroft at 6 Cleak Avenue closed on March 31, after being in service to protect the town’s homeless population from the cold for the past two months. Deborah Headley, director of community and human services with Hastings County, comments on this closure, the usage statistics and how the County is still determining how it will used through the spring, summer and fall.

The warming centre here in Bancroft arrived on Jan. 23 and began operating on Feb. 1, a month and a half late as it was supposed to have been delivered here by Dec. 15 and operating about a week after that. It closed for the winter on March 31 and will remain in place to provide shelter for next winter.

Purchased four years ago by Hastings County to facilitate an emergency isolation centre for unsheltered individuals, the warming centre is a mobile medical unit that’s been retrofitted to help shelter Bancroft’s homeless population overnight from subzero temperatures. The unit is supervised by security inside, and includes a staff office, four sleeping units to be converted into open space for the purposes of the warming centre and two washrooms. It can move locations and has hydro hookup services and holding tanks for water and sewer if required.

While there was some safety and security concerns from surrounding businesses about the warming centre being located where it is, two of them located across the street from it; Maggie’s Resource Centre and Bancroft Community Transit, were satisfied with the way it was run this winter. Gwen Coish, director of operations with BCT, said it was wonderfully managed and they had zero concerns over the past two months. “The town did an amazing job supporting not only our homeless, but also the rest of our area’s most vulnerable population. Well done,” she says.

Kim McMunn, executive director at MRC, says she too was happy to say they had an issue-free winter. “Maggie’s Resource Centre of North Hastings is experiencing a rise in activities, which keeps people around at various hours, on various days. With the added usage, we are seeing less opportunity for undetected vandalism and undesired behaviour to occur. We have also renewed some of our community partnerships and foresee the rise in activities to continue as our resources are embraced by other organizations,” she says.

Headley told The Bancroft Times on March 27 that overall utilization for the warming centre averaged about eight people who came and went through the night and two on average who stayed through the night.

As to how the warming centre building will be used throughout the warmer weather, Headley says that they are giving thought to next steps. “But unfortunately, there are no specific details I can share at this time, as we’re just having exploratory conversations as to how we can use the unit and what supports would be required,” she says. “As we get clearer, I am happy to share more.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times