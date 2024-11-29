Warming centres for vulnerable Calgarians to open in December

The Extreme Weather Response program will provide warming centres that can accommodate up to 400 people and connect them with overnight shelters and other resources, the Calgary Homeless Foundation says. (James Young/CBC - image credit)

A program to help Calgary's vulnerable population stay warm during frigid weather returns in December.

The Extreme Weather Response program, formally known as the Co-ordinated Community Extreme Weather Response, is entering its third year.

The program provides warming centres that can accommodate up to 400 homeless Calgarians and connect them with overnight shelters, among other resources, says the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

Bo Masterson, vice-president of stakeholder engagement at the foundation, told CBC News the program started in 2022 when the City of Calgary approved $2.8 million in funding over four years.

She said the warming centres will be open to anyone and will provide shuttles to overnight shelters where applicable.

Masterson says warming space operating hours will be extended this year into the early evening, partly to better facilitate shuttling people to overnight shelters.

"Folks who are facing homelessness on the street do not live on a nine-to-five schedule. And we want to just make sure that as the sun goes down, those supports continue into the early evening until they can make it to shelter," she said.

The warming centres are more than just a shelter from bad weather, Masterson says, noting they provide food and drink, warm clothes and connections to support services.

"The aim is to get all the essential items that folks need, which would be hand warmers, boots, socks, gloves, tuques, mitts — that kind of thing," she said.

She says two warming spaces have already opened and they've been very well attended.

"We're seeing some real success in individuals accessing those spaces and getting support to services," Masterson said.

"We actually heard a story from the Aboriginal Friendship Centre, where someone came into their warming space, which was opened last week, and they've been connected to their Elders' Lodge, which is where they house folks, so they're now housed."

The program runs from Dec. 1 to March 31 and is made possible because of several Calgary organizations working together.

The Aboriginal Friendship Centre, Alpha House, Calgary Police Service, Calgary Fire Department, Calgary Drop-In Centre, Distress Centre Calgary, The Mustard Seed, Wood's Homes and the Salvation Army are among the partners that participate.

"We don't do anything by ourselves, and we truly believe that that's essential for guiding that cohesive, collaborative and unified fight against homelessness in Calgary," Masterson said.