Warming up Christmas Eve

- CBC
Air Canada was ordered to pay him $15K for his delayed flights. Now they're fighting back
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
- The Daily Beast
The 3 Mass Killers Biden Left on Death Row for Trump to Execute
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
- Reuters
US House finds Matt Gaetz paid thousands of dollars for sex and drugs, media reports say
The U.S. House Ethics Committee has found that former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex, including with a 17-year-old girl, U.S. media reported on Monday, citing a final draft of the panel's report. Gaetz, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned from the House of Representatives last month after he was selected by President-elect Donald Trump to be attorney general. In an bid to prevent the report's release, expected on Monday, Gaetz filed a lawsuit on Monday in federal court in Washington, DC, against the Ethics panel arguing that it no longer had jurisdiction after Gaetz resigned from Congress.
- People
Man Says His Family Got Upset After He Refused to Ban Alcohol from His Christmas Party
The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"
- Town & Country
The Royal Family Christmas Tradition Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Observe in California
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote about how he is keeping to Windsor family holiday traditions in one key way.
- People
Little Girl Cries After Finding Unwrapped Christmas Present on Doorstep. The Next Magical Moment Is Caught on Camera (Exclusive)
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
- BuzzFeed
Non-Americans Are CONVINCED That Americans Have NO IDEA What Is Going On In These 42 Photos
You're right folks, I truly can't comprehend taking the entire summer off.
- The Weather Network
Snow threatens Monday commute across southern Ontario
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
- People
Single Father of 4 Speaks Out After His Dad Allegedly Steals and Sells Grandkids’ Christmas Gifts for Meth: ‘I Was Crying’
Donald Lucas Sr. allegedly stole more than $1,000 in gifts from his son Donald Lucas Jr.’s four kids
- HuffPost
Joe Biden’s Sweet Holiday Video Card With Christmas Trees Produces 1 Major Gripe
The president’s season’s greetings were greeted with contempt by conservatives for the silliest reason.
- CNN
Dozens of luxury condos and hotels in Florida are sinking, study finds
The effect is like shaking ground coffee around to create more room, one researcher told CNN. But that wasn’t the startling conclusion.
- People
Woman Tells Her Mother-in-Law to Get a Hotel After Repeatedly Rearranging Her Kitchen: 'Heartless'
The family feud was shared in a post on Reddit's 'Am I the A------' forum
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice makes last-minute change to Christmas plans on health grounds – details
Prince Beatrice has confirmed her change of plans when it comes to the Christmas season with Prince Andrew's daughter deciding to stay in the United Kingdom
- CNN
Suspect arrested in the killing of a woman who was set on fire on a NYC subway car
New York police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a female subway passenger by setting her on fire Sunday morning, according to police.
- BBC
Man who raped seven-year-old sister jailed
The man, now in his 20s, is sentenced for the abuse he inflicted upon his sibling when he was 14.
- People
A Series of Killings Was Pinned on a Mystery Woman. Then the Case Took a Shocking, 'Phantom' Turn
In one of the country's most "embarrassing" cases, German police spent years tracking down a killer only to turn the investigation back on themselves
- FTW Outdoors
Footage of strikingly 'awesome' grizzly bear inspires witty reaction
Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario will get an Alberta Clipper before Christmas
A white Christmas is on the board for southern Ontario as another Alberta clipper brings wide spread snow across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
- The Canadian Press
Second mudslide victim's body found as more high winds strike B.C. coast
High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario gets travel impacts before Christmas
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday. An Alberta clipper moving across Ontario will be bringing a final hit of snow before Christmas. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet breaks down the timing and impacts of this system.