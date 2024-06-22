Warming up for the first weekend of Summer
Denver7 forecast- highs today in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat is on through all of next week, with 90s through next Friday in Denver.
Denver7 forecast- highs today in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat is on through all of next week, with 90s through next Friday in Denver.
Unfortunately, that's not happening. I'm not European!
Nights are getting uncomfortably and dangerously hotter in India’s capital as people in the world’s most populous nation feel little respite from unrelenting temperatures.
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday and Saturday as rounds of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario
Alberta's government says it is "actively exploring" the use of every legal option, including a constitutional challenge or the use of the Alberta Sovereignty Act, to push back against federal legislation that will soon become law.That legislation is Bill C-59, which would require companies to provide evidence to back up their environmental claims. It is currently awaiting royal assent.As of Thursday, it was also what led the Pathways Alliance, a consortium of Canada's largest oilsands companies
While Canada has historically exported more electricity to the U.S. than it receives, that trade is now reversing. Neetu Garcha explains what's behind that; how industry experts are divided on whether it's a blip or a trend; and the challenges and opportunities from it all.
Forecasters see better-than-even odds that La Niña develops in time for the peak of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season
The solution looks promising.
HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii residents were fined $20,000 for their alleged roles in the fatal mauling of a female Hawaiian monk seal pup by unleashed dogs, U.S. officials said Thursday.
On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ
Sussex council approved a six-figure contract Monday as it works through what CAO Scott Hatcher said could be as much as $1.1 million in damage to municipal assets in February. The tender for flood remediation with E.J. Cunningham was quoted at $284,680 and covers flood repair and resurfacing, some of which can be recoverable under disaster financial assistance, deputy mayor Tim Wilson told council. According to CAO Scott Hatcher, the town has estimated $1.1 million in uninsured damage to munici
A Pennsylvania couple died after getting caught in a rip current while swimming in Florida on Thursday.
Florida man loses arm in alligator attack
There were sightings of the bear around the Olympia Regional Airport, Israel Road and Tumwater Boulevard.
Scattered storms have halted traffic and triggered flash flooding in parts of New Mexico on June 19. The National Weather Service says scattered showers and storms are possible again on June 20, with rain chances steadily increasing compared to the overnight hours.
As temperatures and humidity soar outside, what's happening inside the human body can become a life-or-death battle decided by just a few degrees. The critical danger point outdoors for illness and death from relentless heat is several degrees lower than experts once thought, say researchers who put people in hot boxes to see what happens to them. With much of the United States, Mexico, India and the Middle East suffering through blistering heat waves, worsened by human-caused climate change, several doctors, physiologists and other experts explained to The Associated Press what happens to the human body in such heat.
A hiker in California's Inyo County who was paralyzed by a spider bite was rescued after a last-minute phone call to search and rescue personnel
Police said the trooper swerved to avoid another driver and crashed into an embankment.
China's first nuclear-powered steam generation project for industrial use has begun production, as Beijing accelerates its diversification of nuclear energy and promotes a low-carbon transformation of energy. The project, named Heqi No 1, officially went into operation on Wednesday, according to its constructor, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), a state-owned enterprise with a complete nuclear technology industry framework. Through a 23.3km (14.5 miles) above-ground pipeline, CNNC s
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash flood warnings in New Mexico prompted officials to order some mandatory evacuations, with shelters set up for displaced residents.