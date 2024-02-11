Warming room from Hastings County officially opens Feb. 1

The warming room from Hastings County had its first operational night on Feb. 1 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the parking lot at 6 Cleak Avenue. Andra Kauffeldt, the general manager for the Town of Bancroft said it arrived in Bancroft as expected on Jan. 23 and setup took a week, also as expected. Even though it was delayed from its initial delivery date of Dec. 15, the Bancroft Bible Chapel stepped up and offered its lobby as a temporary warming room in the interim and Hastings County provided contact information for their local Community and Human Services office to homeless individuals affected. Kauffeldt said they had a very good turnout for the first night in the new location and have gotten some positive feedback about the space.

Kauffeldt said the warming room will run at its current location until the end of March, as per Hastings County’s operating policies, unless the County decides to extend operations beyond that date. “The warm room will remain at this location over the summer and resume warm room operations next winter in the same location. As the building belongs to Hastings County, I cannot comment on what their plans are for the space once the warm room closes for the season,” she says.

The warming centre is a mobile medical unit purchased in 2020 to facilitate an emergency isolation centre for unsheltered individuals was retrofitted and moved up to Bancroft to shelter its homeless from the cold overnight temperatures. Deborah Headley, director of community and human services with Hastings County told The Bancroft Times on Nov. 29 that the unit will be supervised by security inside, and includes a staff office, four sleeping units to be converted into open space for the purposes of the warming centre and two washrooms. It can move locations and has hydro hookup services and holding tanks for water and sewer if required, according to Headley.

Kauffeldt told The Bancroft Times the town wanted to acknowledge the generosity, kindness and compassion of the congregation and leadership at the Bancroft Bible Chapel for making their building available as an interim warming room location for 23 nights in January, while the new location was established. “We would also like to acknowledge the efforts and dedication of the North Hastings Community Cupboard volunteers who have prepared and packaged breakfasts and other snacks for every visitor to the warm room since it opened at the chapel. They will continue to partner with us for the duration of the winter to provide a breakfast program for guests, along with other comfort items, from time to time, as they are available,” she says. “We encourage those who would like to support their efforts to consider making a donation to the food bank to assist.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times