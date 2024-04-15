Warming up, but storm chances return
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the forecast.
Cardboard glasses with black lenses were a hot commodity in the days leading up to Monday's solar eclipse. As April 8 drew near, the protective eyewear became hard to find. And some people even worried the ones they bought weren't legitimate.The eyewear allows people to look at the eclipse when the sun isn't totally covered. Staring at the exposed sun could otherwise cause eye damage. Moncton resident Diani Blanco said she was driving with her family to view the eclipse on Monday when they start
Winter weather is not done with the Prairies, yet, despite parts of the region enjoying 20-degree temperatures this weekend. A potent snowstorm is in the works for parts of the region next week
World-renowned primatologist and climate activist Jane Goodall says carbon pricing schemes like the one Canada has deployed aren't a silver bullet to solve the pressing threat of climate change.Speaking to CBC News during the Ottawa stop of her cross-country tour of Canada this week, Goodall said the jury's out on whether levying a consumer price on emissions will meaningfully improve the climate picture over the long term.Goodall, who just turned 90, said a carbon tax can seem punitive to consu
Wild weather changes are typical of April, and this week the Prairies will see a sudden drop in temperature and a spring snowstorm push in. Manitoba is at heightened risk of flooding as heavy rainfall sweeps across the province
Matt Kraycar, owner of the Bluffton-based K&K Wildlife Services, rescued the alligator Thursday morning.
Newquay Zoo welcomes a Philippine spotted fawn, baby golden lion tamarins and a dusky padamelon.
A new form of zero-carbon, on-demand energy could help bring stability to the grid with support on both sides of the aisle — if the diverse coalition now backing it can hold together despite clashing over politics and climate action. Geothermal energy, which taps the heat of the Earth for industrial purposes or to generate electricity, represents…
For the past two winters, Ukraine has withstood a barrage of Russian airstrikes seeking to disable its energy infrastructure, plunge its citizens into darkness and use the freezing temperatures as a weapon of war.
TORONTO — Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents were without power Saturday as high winds blew across much of the province. The electricity distributor says about 5,000 customers were without power as of Saturday evening, down from over 26,000 early in the day. Hydro One says crews are out in full force responding to the outages, caused mostly by wind blowing trees and branches down onto distribution lines. It says the highest winds are coming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, while it is
A forager in eastern Ontario is recommending an unusual way of dealing with invasive plants: eating them.Tauney Stinson lives in Renfrew County, and says invasive plants are actually quite tasty. She's the owner of Forager Bee, which provides outdoor education and teaches people to forage for their own food.Right now she has her eye on garlic mustard, a plant identified as one of the top threats on Ontario's list of invasive terrestrial plants. In working to eradicate invasive species, she says
A new, widespread severe thunderstorm threat could take shape over the central US early next week and place millions at risk of destructive wind gusts, hail and tornadoes.
KCRA 3 is calling Saturday an Impact Day in Northern California because of how the wet weather is impacting outdoor events and Valley and Sierra travel. Here are the latest rain totals from KCRA 3 meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn.
Here’s where you can spot peafowl in the capital city.
Quebec officials have reported flooding on a handful of rivers north of Montreal and in Quebec City after heavy downpours fell on parts of the province this week.The municipality of Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, Que., declared a state of emergency after high water levels cut off about 100 households from road access Saturday. The state of emergency will be maintained until at least Sunday morning. Marc André Forget is among the residents affected by the flood. He's been living in the municipality
Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows all hazards possible with severe storms on Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday.
Recycling for Guernsey is asking islanders to use the right bag for glass kerbside collections.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A strong magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Monday, authorities said, but there was no tsunami alert or immediate reports of damage. The quake struck the South Pacific Island nation 110 kilometers (68 miles) southeast of the West New Britain provincial capital Kimbe at a depth of 68 kilometers (42 miles) shortly before 7 a.m. local time (21:00 GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsuna
April showers bring May flowers and good news for some across Ontario in terms of drought and wildfires this upcoming season. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.