Warming temperatures could cause butterflies to lose their spots

Climate change might be making these butterflies less spotty, according to new research from the University of Exeter.

Scientists discovered that female meadow brown butterflies developing at temperatures of 11 degrees Celsius had an average of six spots, while those developing at 15 degrees had just three.

Experts think this species has large 'eyespots' to help startle predators and that their smaller spots help with camouflage.

The study challenges old ideas about why butterflies have varying patterns, suggesting that warmer temperatures during the pupal stage influence their camouflage.

It also suggests they can adapt to changing weather conditions. For example, butterflies with fewer spots may be better hidden on the dry, brown grass that would be more common in hot weather.

Researchers did not observe such a strong effect in males, possibly because their spots are important for attracting a mate.

The authors call the findings an unexpected consequence of climate change. We tend to think about species moving north to avoid warming temperatures rather than changing their appearance to adapt.

