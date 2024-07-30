Warming trend will arrive later in the week
Warming trend will arrive later in the week
Warming trend will arrive later in the week
The fierce wildfire in the Canadian town of Jasper melted cars to the road and turned homes to ash.
Keep your eyes on the sky this week as meteor showers and auroras light up the night!
After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.
Hundreds of British Columbians remain on evacuation order Monday morning as more than 360 wildfires burn throughout the province. They include all residents of the village of Slocan, a community of about 380 people in a part of southeastern B.C. where several out-of-control wildfires are burning, including two wildfires of note — fires that are highly visible or are threatening public safety.DriveBC says Highway 6 along Slocan Lake remains closed for a nearly 40-kilometre stretch from south of S
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave near the Leeward Islands that could become a tropical depression this week.
JASPER, ALTA. — Parks Canada officials and politicians angrily denied Monday that forest management policies in Jasper National Park contributed to a catastrophic wildfire that damaged one-third of the townsite.
The fire in Jasper is still threatening the community, but a large contingent of fire fighters is doing what they can to gain the upper hand. Members of the media were taken on the first tour of the townsite inside Jasper National Park since it was ravaged by a wildfire, with the tour to give a closer look at the extent of the damage on Sunday afternoon. Jayme Doll reports.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwestern North Korea were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after heavy summer rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell, state media reported Monday.
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.
Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario
Love 'em or hate 'em, the Canada geese of New Maryland are creating quite a stir.With only one way in and out of the village south of Fredericton, drivers are often held up by a gaggle of geese crossing Route 101 near the Baker Brook culvert.In fact, the flock's crossing is so frequent, New Maryland has installed seasonal geese-crossing signs to alert motorists.Roger Shannon has lived in the community of about 4,100 his whole life and knows all about the geese and the delays they cause. He said
FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters battling a wildfire in Northern California received some help from the weather Saturday hours after it exploded in size, scorching an area greater than the size of Los Angeles. The blaze was one of several tearing through the western United States and Canada, fueled by wind and heat.
If you've been paying attention over the last few years, you've noticed that used cars have gotten very expensive. Finding an automobile that's both affordable and fuel-efficient can feel like...
It's been a rough month for millions of Canadians, but Sunday will offer a break from the stormy weather...unless you live in one of these regions in the country
Southern Ontarians will need to be weather-aware Tuesday as a risk of slow-moving thunderstorms and heavy rainfall brings an elevated chance of flooding.
An earthquake shook the Los Angeles region Monday afternoon.
Global conflicts are leading to airlines taking longer routes, raising concerns if the aviation industry could meet the target for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 that the global trade body International Air Transport Association (IATA) adopted in 2021. "It is possible the airline may need to retain its existing fleet for longer than planned due to global manufacturing and supply chain issues that could potentially slow the introduction of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft into the fleet", Air New Zealand's CEO Greg Foran said in a statement.
Auto manufacturers have placed their futures on the idea that electric vehicles (EVs) will dominate sales in the coming years, driven by buyers eager to decrease carbon emissions and save money on...
A city in Southern California has become the first in the nation to replace its police patrol cars with electric vehicles, officials announced Monday, unveiling a fleet of 20 new Teslas.
Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic that may become a tropical storm late this week, expected to come to life near Florida and the Caribbean.