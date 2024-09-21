A warming trend expected for the weekend
Every dark winter day prompts calls to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture. What would ending the annual time change look like in Canada?
A brief dose of Arctic air brought Canada its chilliest temperature so far this season—with snow following not far behind
Meet the family who live on an island only accessible twice a day and has just five children in the local school. The Mundys moved to Holy Island in late 2022 as part of a campaign to address the shrinking and aging population. Up to 800,000 people visit the island off the coast of Northumberland each year - but it has a population of less than 200 people. The tide permits crossings twice daily, with the road being underwater the rest of the time thanks to a tide which moves forward by around 40 minutes every day. Andrew Mundy, 40 and his wife, Victoria, 36, have owned the Pilgrims Coffee House & Roastery on the island for 18 years.
LONDON (AP) — A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.
A busy series of northern lights activity will soon come to a peak as the sun reaches its solar maximum stage in the coming months. Several regions in the United States were treated to a multicolored light show earlier this week due to an increase in solar storm activity. Opportunities to see the northern lights are expected to increase in the coming months.
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Houses swept away to the very last brick. Inmates frantically fleeing the city's main prison as its walls got washed away by water rising from an overflowing dam. Corpses of crocodiles and snakes floating among human bodies on what used to be main streets.
A U.S. Coast Guard hearing into the catastrophic implosion of a tourist sub en route to the Titanic wreck has released underwater footage of the stricken experimental vessel in which five people died. (AP Video produced by Rodrique Ngowi.)
LONDON (AP) — Scientists searching for the origins of COVID-19 have zeroed in on a short list of animals that possibly helped spread it to people, an effort they hope could allow them to trace the outbreak back to its source.
In a 20-minute speech to local elected officials, the B.C. Conservative leader confirmed he believed human activity is contributing to climate change but, if he were elected premier, would drive down taxes related to combating a warming planet."The climate change issue is real. There's no question there," said Rustad to the 2,200 delegates on the last day of the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention."Man is having an impact on our climate, there's no question there. But taxing people into pove
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic that have a small chance of becoming tropical depressions or storms.
Back-to-back storm days have covered much of the Prairies this week, with Thursday's risk taking aim at parts of northwestern Ontario, and the threat for tornadoes on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
After a quarter-century hosting giant pandas, Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to its beloved residents. The zoo announced its four giant pandas: Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head home to China mid-October. Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new pandas this summer, and the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington expects to become home to two bears by the end of 2024.
The nationwide average for regular fuel added 0.7 cents per litre between Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, according to data from Kalibrate.
A woman walking in a prohibited thermal area of Yellowstone National Park sustained severe burns to her lower leg when she broke through the thin crust and into scalding water. The 60-year-old woman from Windsor, New Hampshire, was walking off-trail with her husband and…
Can China innovate and outcompete the US in their pitched battle for technological supremacy? A 20-month investigation into the innovation performance of 44 Chinese firms across key technologies revealed a troubling yes for the US. The deadly pager explosions in Lebanon could prompt increased caution in China about the weaponisation of electric products, analysts have said.
New research explains what exactly happened a year ago, when large seismic waves from Greenland caused the earth to tremble for nine days and the movement was detected at monitoring stations worldwide — including in Yellowknife.In a paper published last week in Science magazine, researchers describe how a tsunami became trapped inside Dickson Fjord, Greenland, in September 2023 after a mountaintop collapsed. The resulting wave, which scientists measured up to 200 metres high, sloshed back and fo
From 8-eyed spiders to a new species resembling a “miniature dragon.”
China has agreed to "gradually resume" imports of Japanese seafood products a year after it imposed a ban in response to the release of treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The decision was made after "rounds of talks" between Beijing and Tokyo over the impact discharging the waste water into the Pacific Ocean, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday afternoon. The announcement also came a day after a 10-year-old Japanese boy died from stab wounds sustained in a kni
The report’s authors hope it can act as a roadmap for local authorities to adapt and accelerate the green transition.
Emergency workers from various parts of Italy arrived in the Emilia-Romagna region to help local teams with rescue operations after torrential rains caused extensive flooding, the alpine branch of the Italian civil defense said.Footage released by the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps shows vehicles in Emilia-Romagna overtaken by raging floodwaters on Thursday, September 19.The alpine civil defense said teams from Lazio, Liguria, Lombardia, Marche, Umbria, and Veneto all came to Emilia-Romagna to assist as a red weather alert was issued for the area.More than 1,000 people had to leave their homes and find safer locations in Emilia-Romagna on September 18 and 19, according to local reports.Several rivers in the region overflowed their banks, leading to flooding and further evacuations, according to the news outlet Corriere di Bologna.This part of Italy was hit with disastrous flooding in May of last year, according to local news reports. Credit: National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps via Storyful