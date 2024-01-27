Warming up this weekend across Colorado
Denver7 Forecast 1/27/24. A mild final weekend of January. Highs near 50 in Denver Saturday, then around 60 degrees on Sunday.
El Niño is on its way out, and conditions may abruptly switch toward La Niña as we head through the summer months
Heavy snow in Juneau, Alaska, has wreaked havoc on boats, roofs and roads.Whitehorse's sister city has received more than five feet of snow so far in January. Last week, 30 inches of snow fell in three days. "Oh my gosh, Saturday — I think it was the 13th of January — it started snowing, and that first storm dropped over 30 inches," said Matthew Creswell, Juneau's harbour master.That was the start of two storms in an 11-day period dropping over 60 inches of snow, he said."What that causes is jus
A pineapple express set to bring extreme rainfall and soaring freezing levels to B.C. next week will likely obliterate the snowpack, and increase the flood and landslide threats
Ships have been forced to cut the harmful air pollution they belch out. It’s a victory for human health but some scientists warn it might accelerate global warming.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has improved its warning systems since the last flooding disaster in B.C., and Premier David Eby says it will be on top of the latest series of atmospheric rivers rolling over the South Coast in the next few days. Weather officials say some places could get up to 300 millimetres of rain between Saturday and the middle of next week, elevating flood risks. Eby says there were justified concerns about failures to communicate the “gravity of the potential threats” ahea
CALGARY — Canada's energy industry is reacting with dismay to U.S. President Joe Biden's move to pause approvals of new liquefied natural gas export terminals in that country. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said it sees LNG as a lower-emission source of secure energy that can help countries get off coal. "LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast are also offering Canadian producers an opportunity to export their natural gas globally," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton in an e
Two Manitoba men were handed 2-year hunting suspensions and fines totalling $13,980 in Swift Current provincial court after DNA testing connected them to a headless deer corpse.Shaunavon conservation officers received a tip, including a vehicle description, about Manitoba residents unlawfully hunting south of Cadillac, about 65 kilometres south of Swift Current, according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment Thursday.The men were found near Limerick, Sask., with 18 anima
Several systems will be impacting British Columbia. The coast will see much of the rainfall, where flood watches and high streams flow advisories are located. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details
El Niño is here to stay, at least until Spring. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details and how we will transition into another La Niña by fall.
The “small” and “glossy” new mountain species was discovered in Papua New Guinea, researchers said in a new study.
Another round of freezing air which fights with a mild surge of warmth making this system more messy for your Friday commute. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A remarkable month of extreme weather across North America rolls on as all-time heat records crumble and a slab of fog smothers the continent
Ottawa’s famed Rideau Canal has closed again just days after opening for the season. The closure is to preserve the ice, according to the National Capital Commission’s website, as above-zero temperatures and rain are expected in the coming days.
(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. warns its home state of California’s climate policies are a “dangerous game” that risk causing gasoline price spikes and shortages.Most Read from BloombergGiuliani Lists Yankees Loot, Trump Claim as Assets in BankruptcyMacKenzie Scott Pares Her Amazon Stake by $10 BillionUS Fires on Houthi Missile Hours After Trafigura Ship AttackPutin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War AdvantageTrump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million for Defaming CarrollThe premium California d
Several boats were destroyed by fire at a wharf just east of Yarmouth, N.S.RCMP Const. Dominic Laflamme said a report of the fire was called in around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday at Pembroke Wharf on Chegoggin Point Road.Upon arrival, RCMP officers say they found three fishing boats that had been tied together engulfed in flames.Loren Cushing, a councillor with the Municipality of the District of Yarmouth and harbour manager for the Chegoggin Point Harbour Authority, said he lives just about a kilome
The yellow-spotted creature only lives in the Southeast and needs protection, experts say.
Grey County council has given its thumbs up to the continuation of a project to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the region. Grey has been working with Bruce, Dufferin, Wellington, Huron and Perth counties on a plan to add electric vehicle chargers across the local area in an effort to fill in gaps where chargers are needed. The program has been titled: Rural Recharge. County staff brought forward an update about the project at council’s meeting on Jan. 25. Through
