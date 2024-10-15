Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max To Launch In Seven Asian Markets On November 19

Max is to launch in seven markets across Asia on November 19.

The Warner Bros. Discovery streamer will go live in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong, as it continues to rollout around the world.

Several plans will be available, details of which will follow in coming weeks and vary by country and provider partners.

A mobile plan will allow one cell and tablet device to stream at any one time in standard HD, with 15 downloads. It will be offered in Indonesia, Philippines on select providers in those two countries, Malaysia and Thailand. A standard plan will offer two devices, full HD, TV stream access and 30 downloads, will an ultimate offer will allow for four streams at once, 4K ultra HD and Dolby Atmosphere and 100 downloads.

Max offers content from HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Max Originals and Hollywood movies, plus programming from Discovery, TLC, AFN, Food Network, ID and HGTV. These will include Dune: Prophecy, the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, IT: Welcome to Derry, the upcoming Harry Potter series, and new seasons of House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery said: “We are thrilled to bring Max to more consumers in Asia. Max brings together unparalleled quality content from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, AFN, and Cartoon Network, as well as Hollywood blockbusters all in one place. Building on successful launches in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, Asia Pacific represents the next phase of Max’s globalization, making Max available now in over 72 markets with more to come in 2025.”



James Gibbons, President at Warner Bros. Discovery, APAC, added: “Warner Bros. Discovery has long entertained fans across Asia Pacific with culture-defining content from powerhouse brands. For the first time, this programming will be available in a brand new streaming app for regional audiences, with Max combining incredible breadth and depth and a best in class viewing experience.”

Max, which is replacing the HBO Max brand around the world, has been rolling out this year, with European debuts beginning in May.



