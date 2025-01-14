Warner Bros Supporting Efforts To Combat & Rebuild From L.A. Fires With $15 Million Donation

Warner Bros Discovery has pledged $15 million to help Los Angeles combat and rebuild from the wildfires currently ravaging the county, the company announced on Monday afternoon.

Warner Bros is the latest to donate, following Sony, which pledged $5 million, and Amazon, which pledged $10 million.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the conglomerate said, “It is tragic to see the impact the devastating fires continue to have on the Southern California region. Warner Bros. Discovery is committing $15 million for immediate response and rebuilding efforts.”

For WBD employees affected by the fires, who number more than a thousand, “we are continuing to help by paying for hotel rooms and temporary housing, rental cars, meals, counseling, and are establishing an onsite emergency relief center,” they said. “Our studio has called Burbank home for more than 100 years, and we are focused on what needs to be done to help those impacted rebound from this disaster and rebuild in the weeks, months, and years ahead.”

Today’s donations are sorely needed, with wildfires in Los Angeles County still out of control in areas like the Pacific Palisades, which is only at 14% of containment, as of this writing. The neighborhood west of downtown Los Angeles was the first hit by fire on Tuesday, with the Palisades Fire now understood to be the most destructive in the city’s history.

The fires in Los Angeles have been supported by dry conditions and intense Santa Ana winds, which are expected to pick up again this week. The second largest, the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Pasadena, is currently at 33%.

