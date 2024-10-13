Warning of £2.6bn business rates ‘cliff edge’ for retail and hospitality firms

Alex Daniel, PA Business Reporter
·2 min read

Retail and hospitality firms could face a £2.66 billion a year rise in business rates in April, experts have warned.

Shops, pubs and restaurants currently receive a 75% relief on their business rates bill, according to Government data, but that is not set to continue past March 31 next year.

No future discounts have been factored into fiscal forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK’s public finances watchdog.

Alex Probyn, president of property tax at data firm Altus Group, warned that the sectors face a “cliff edge” moment unless the tax break is extended in the upcoming Budget.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned that the Government will have to make “tough decisions” at the spending review at the end of October.

Labour says the last Conservative government left it a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances, which ministers need to plug.

But it has left Ms Reeves with a balancing act, between shoring up the public purse and making policies which encourage economic growth, something the new Government has cited as a key objective.

The current business rates relief saves the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors a combined £2.41 billion a year, according to Altus research.

That could increase by another £250 million if the core rate of inflation, the consumer prices index, comes in at the 1.9% level predicted by economists next week, bringing the total bill for the sectors to £2.7 billion.

The tax is levied on businesses which have physical premises, and has long been criticised for handing digital-only companies like online retailers an unfair advantage.

Mr Probyn said: “Despite the £22 billion ‘black hole’ in the nation’s public finances, the Chancellor must now prevent a cliff edge for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors at her upcoming Budget whilst also delivering upon Labour’s manifesto commitment to lower the undue burden already placed on our high streets.”

Pubs and restaurants were at the sharp end of the Covid-19 pandemic, closing for months at a time during lockdowns.

Then, through 2022 and 2023, skyrocketing inflation caused their operating costs to rise while the cost-of-living crisis depressed sales.

The number of pub closures increased to 80 per month over the first three months of 2024, up by 51% compared with the same period last year, according to official Government data for England and Wales.

Meanwhile, research from accountant PwC found that 6,945 shops have closed so far this year in the UK, equivalent to 38 shops per day.

Labour said it would reform the business rates system in its pre-election manifesto but has not announced specific changes since coming into Government.

James Murray, the Exchequer Secretary, told Parliament last month that “the Government is committed to a business rates system which raises the same revenue but in a fairer way”.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris the R-Word at Dinner with Billionaire Donors: Report

    The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • Trump Goes 0 for 2 with Back-to-Back Teleprompter Claims

    Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,

  • Trump appeared to be heckled at his California rally. Hear how he responded

    Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as…

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • What former Secret Service agent thinks about Trump’s request for military assets

    CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow&nbsp;discusses&nbsp;former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security,&nbsp;including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.

  • Meghan McCain on Harris invoking her father: ‘Democrats want to reinvent history’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…

  • Ukraine’s Rocky Past With Poland Is Haunting Zelenskiy

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. Most Read from BloombergDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Return

  • Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau

    OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet.

  • Iran engages in urgent diplomacy as it braces for Israel’s response to missile attacks

    Iran’s government is extremely nervous and has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to gauge whether they can reduce the scale of Israel’s response to its missile attack earlier this month and – if that fails – help protect Tehran, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

  • Meghan McCain Ready To Spill 'Tea' On Dad's Real Opinion Of Harris

    In a Friday social media post, John McCain's daughter accused Democrats of trying to "bastardize" the late senator's legacy for political gain.

  • Fines headed up drivers, builders who snarl Toronto traffic

    Drivers blocking live lanes of traffic and builders taking up space in roadways will face increased fines after city council greenlit new measures to fight gridlock on Toronto's streets.The changes are part of the latest version of the city's congestion management plan. Councillors approved the suite of measures this week, including new steps to speed up construction on major streets, better coordination of road closures and increased enforcement against drivers who violate the rules. Deputy May

  • Zelenskiy says North Koreans fighting with Russians in Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that defence relationships with his country's partners would have to change in light of North Korean transfers of people as well as weapons to Russian forces in Ukraine. The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed South Korean assertions that North Korea may have sent some military personnel to help Russia against Ukraine and might be weighing a bigger deployment. "We see that the alliance between Russia and such regimes as the North Korean one is getting stronger," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

  • How Saudi Arabia could create a crisis for Russia's economy

    Saudi Arabia has signaled that is is ready to flood the market with oil if OPEC doesn't commit to curbing supply. That bodes ill for Russia.

  • Why Did ‘The Apprentice’ Bomb? Maybe Because the Most Chilling Thing About Donald Trump Is Offscreen

    In May, after I saw and reviewed the how-Donald-Trump-learned-to-be-Donald-Trump biopic “The Apprentice” at the Cannes Film Festival, I had dinner with a group of very sharp-minded film folks, and we all agreed that the movie, if treated with the right marketing savvy, had the potential to make a splash. A few days later, I woke …

  • MAGA Stalwart Sought For Top Trump Administration Job Has A Shocking Agenda

    Mike Davis, a potential attorney general pick by Donald Trump, has outlined extreme policy positions, though it's hard to tell if some of them are jokes.