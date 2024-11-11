Warning as cameras installed to catch fly-tippers

New cameras will be installed around Bristol to catch fly-tipping [Alex Seabrook/LDRS]

Councillors have issued a warning as new cameras are installed around Bristol to catch people fly-tipping waste.

The cameras are being set up in known hotspots, and some are mobile and will be relocated as new hotspots are reported to Bristol City Council.

A "squeeze on residents' finances seem to be still impacting behaviour", according to council documents.

Local enforcement officers will regularly scan and review the footage, and anybody caught fly-tipping can face prosecution and a fine of up to £50,000.

An update about fly-tipping was given to councillors on the environment policy committee on 7 November.

Liberal Democrat councillor Tim Kent said: "Some parts of our ward [Hengrove and Whitchurch Park] are fly-tipped every day. There's one area where I can guarantee you that every 48 hours someone fly-tips.

"It's a blight on all of our communities. There are commercial fly-tippers out there who are making big money."

The problem affects poorer wards much more, a council report says [LDRS]

More than two thirds of people who responded to the council's annual quality of life survey last year said they think fly-tipping is a problem locally.

The problem affects poorer wards much more, with Easton the worst affected, with nine in 10 people saying fly-tipping was a problem in the area.

This was followed by 88% of people saying it was a problem in Hartcliffe and Withywood and 86% in Eastville.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 8,556 incidents of fly-tipping were reported and removed last year.

Between April and June this year, 2,351 incidents were reported and removed, 291 more than the same period last year.

Each incident costs the taxpayer about £150 to remove.

Green councillor Martin Fodor, chair of the environment committee, said: "There are more cameras out now. Vehicles have been seized.

"Some of the [new cameras] are mobile so hotspots can be a location for one of the cameras. They’re being used already.”

The cameras came after the council secured a £30,000 grant from the government.

