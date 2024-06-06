Warning to drivers over scrapped traffic scheme

Miles Davis - BBC Devon political reporter
·1 min read
Planters and signs for the Exeter low traffic neighbourhood scheme
Drivers are being warned not to go through barriers in place as part of the low traffic neighbourhood scheme in Exeter [BBC]

Drivers are being warned not to drive through barriers put in place as part of an abandoned traffic reduction scheme.

Councillors scrapped the Exeter Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) scheme on Monday in the face of public opposition.

But the council and police said restrictions still applied to drivers until they were formally revoked and signs were removed.

The scheme was launched in August 2023 with the aim of encouraging more people to walk and cycle in the Heavitree and Whipton areas of the city.

A bus driving through the low traffic neighbourhood barrier
Buses are able to drive through the barrier on Whipton Lane [BBC]

The Exeter Highways and Traffic Orders Committee agreed on Monday to suspend traffic orders at Hamlin Lane, Whipton Lane and Vaughan Road "as soon as is practicable".

The traffic order for Ladysmith Road and St Marks Avenue near Ladysmith School will not be withdrawn until the end of the summer term.

Some of the planters may remain in place in an effort to reduce speeding even after the traffic orders are revoked.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it would "continue to enforce the restrictions".

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

