Warning of heavy rain across Scotland from Hurricane Ernesto

The Met Office is warning of heavy rain in parts of western Scotland.

The remnants of Hurricane Ernesto could potentially contribute to very high rainfall totals over the coming week.

Yellow warnings of rain have been issued for Dumfries and Galloway throughout Monday afternoon and evening, and for much of west and northwest Scotland throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Some western hills are forecast to see in excess of 150mm of rainfall – a month’s worth – in 24 hours.

The rain, coupled with strong winds and spring tides, could lead to coastal overtopping and flooding.