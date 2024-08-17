Warning issued for designated bathing spot

An advisory against bathing, lasting for the weekend, has been issued for a beach.

Milford on Sea in the New Forest, Hampshire, is one of the Environment Agency's (EA) designated bathing water sites.

But on Friday, the EA warned people against getting in the water due to pollution from sewage.

The measure is expected to remain in place until Sunday.

The water quality at Milford on Sea has been classed as excellent by the EA since 2019.

New Forest District Council said the current pollution was caused by a power outage to a Southern Water site, resulting in wastewater entering the network and flooding the pumping station.

It said the power issue had been resolved but the advisory would remain in place as a precaution.

The council has installed signs on the site to warn against bathing, and said it would remove them when it was safe to swim in the area again.

Up-to-date advice can also be viewed on the EA website.

The council said it was working closely with the EA and Southern Water to monitor the situation.

