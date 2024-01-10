Warning to not go into sea after pollution leak

A council in West Sussex has warned visitors to its coastline not to go into the sea following a pollution leak.

Adur and Worthing Council said Southern Water informed them of a leak from a local outfall pipe on Tuesday which has resulted in waste being spilled into the sea.

The authority added the pollution is believed to affect "the whole of the Adur coastline” from Lancing to Fishersgate, including the River Adur, and potentially Worthing.

Southern Water has been approached for comment.

Adur and Worthing Council said the waste is expected to remain in its coastal waters until 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

“The council is urging visitors to the area’s coastline not to go into the water at this time and to take care on the beach in case waste has been washed ashore,” a spokesman said.

The council’s cabinet member for the environment and leisure, Emma Evans, said it was “deeply concerning” and put “residents, visitors and animals at risk”.

She said: “We are demanding answers from Southern Water and assurances that this will not happen again.”

The pollution is believed to affect the whole of the Adur district coastline, including the River Adur, and potentially Worthing.



We highly recommend that visitors to our coastline do not go into the water at this time and take care on the beach. — Adur & Worthing Councils (@adurandworthing) January 10, 2024

According to the council, Southern Water has said an electrical issue caused two pumps to fail at its Shoreham wastewater treatment works, meaning it was unable to release treated waste through its long sea outfall pipe.

Instead, it released screened wastewater through its short sea outfall pipe, which is located about 500m offshore in the Shoreham Harbour area, the council added.

Southern Water said it had used four tankers to relieve the pressure on the sewer network and reduce the amount of wastewater being released.

Story continues

Councillor Vicki Wells added: “I expect wastewater infrastructure to be robust. Our communities and environment shouldn’t suffer as a consequence of ailing equipment.

“It’s unacceptable for the area’s coastline to be polluted by releases of sewage because pumps have failed.”

The Environment Agency has been informed about the leak.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.