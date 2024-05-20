Warning over Asian hornets after record sightings

Zac Sherratt & PA Media - BBC News, South East
·2 min read
An Asian hornet on a purple flower
Asian hornets are known to kill honeybees [PA Media]

People are being urged to remain vigilant to the presence Asian hornets after a record number of sightings in the UK last year.

The National Bee Unit said it is destroyed 72 nests in 56 locations in 2023 – most of which were in Kent.

Asian hornets pose no greater risk to human health than native hornets, but are a threat to honey bees and insect pollinators.

While the species is not established in the UK, early trapping is fundamental to eradication efforts, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

There have been 108 sightings of Asian hornets since 2016, of which 56 were in 2023, according to government figures.

Eight have been seen in the UK so far this year.

The south-east - and Kent in particular - is on the front-line of the battle to tackle the invasive species.

The British Beekeepers Association confirmed an Asian hornet was found in a potting shed in Ash, near Sandwich, in March.

The association said the finding was around five miles from a nest found and destroyed in 2023, near Canterbury.

A report of a hornet in Folkestone was submitted in April.

'Problem species'

Asian hornets have very dark bodies, a wide orange stripe on the forth abdomen section and yellow leg ends.

Sightings can be reported via the Asian Hornet Watch App.

The Wildlife and Countryside Link has warned that recent flooding and warming temperatures have increased the risk of “problem species” already in the UK growing and spreading.

This includes Japanese Knotweed, which can cause structural damage, Giant Hogweed, with sap that can cause burns to skin, and Himalayan Balsam, which out-competes native species and increases flood risks.

Defra said: “Invasive species threaten our native biodiversity and cost the economy billions every year, which is why we support the Invasive Species Inspectorate in carrying out their role to protect the nation’s biosecurity."

The department said Asian hornets are not generally aggressive towards people, "but an exception to this is when they perceive a threat to their nest".

Follow BBC Kent on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related internet links

More on this story

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Grey-headed chickadee listed as endangered in May

    The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) updated the status of twelve Canadian animals this month, and it included the Grey-headed Chickadee among the animals newly considered "endangered."Dr. Louise Blight is the co-chair of the COSEWIC advisory committee on birds. She said Grey-headed Chickadees live at the edge of the treeline in the Pacific Northwest, and were historically common near Old Crow. The bird is so rare that it is hard to estimate its population, she

  • Couple says goodbye to beloved home on Quebec coast after erosion put safety at risk

    Joanne Audet and Marcel Breton say they have lived an extraordinary life by the sea, but the coastal erosion along the shores of Maria, Que., has become too much for the couple."We were hit by three enormous tides within a year. You can't stay here anymore. At home, it was scary. It was rumbling, it shook. The water hits your windows. You become surrounded by water everywhere," Audet said. "We no longer had a choice. We had to leave."Their residence is among eight homes threatened by imminent co

  • 'Ozzy Osbourne' no match for stubborn Colorado bear in neighborhood tree

    Wildlife officials said the bear had gotten in the trash and found food. When the rangers arrived, the bear was already in a tree.

  • Northern Lights to be visible again soon, space forecasters say

    Dazzling displays lit up the night sky last week with rare sightings across the country.

  • 4 downy chicks born to Moncton pair of rooftop peregrine falcons

    Moncton has welcomed some new feathery friends. Two peregrine falcons that have been living in a nesting box atop the Assumption Building in the city for the last 13 years have just hatched four chicks. Earlier this year, the Magnetic Hill Zoo and Nature Moncton partnered to set up a livestream on the pair's nesting box, so viewers waited anxiously for about a month, closely watching the eggs. Jill Marvin, the director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo, said she first noticed something unusual when she c

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Plan ahead: Soupy air to spark multi-day storm risk over Ontario

    Have a plan to head indoors over the next couple of days as warm, soupy air fuels a repetitive risk for thunderstorms across southern Ontario

  • May long weekend snow continues across the West

    High alpine snow continues as ski resorts start to wrap up the season. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says four homes lost in B.C. wildfire

    FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Mayor of British Columbia's Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says four homes have been lost and six other properties have been damaged by a wildfire that forced the evacuation of Fort Nelson more than a week ago. Rob Fraser says three of the four homes were occupied and one was vacant, but he's been able to speak with most of the owners whose properties have been damaged. Fraser says the affected properties were on the outskirts of Fort Nelson, and the six others sa

  • One week ago, the northern lights stunned America. When will it happen again?

    Even though experts say conditions are primed for more aurora shows over the next few years, predicting exactly when and where is a challenge.

  • Residents of Canadian oil town menaced by wildfire can return home

    Residents of the Canadian oil town threatened by an out-of-control wildfire can return home, authorities said Saturday, even as they warned the community will have to contend with the blaze for the foreseeable future. Thousands of residents of Fort McMurray, in northern Alberta, had been ordered to leave their homes earlier this month. "With the current and forecast weather conditions, specifically the amount of rain that has fallen on the fire, combined with continued fire suppression and community protection efforts, I am pleased to announce it is now safe for us to end the current evacuation and allow people to return to their homes," said Sandy Bowman, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo that includes Fort McMurray.

  • Botanists are scouring the US-Mexico border to document a forgotten ecosystem split by a giant wall

    JACUMÉ, México (AP) — Near the towering border wall flanked by a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle, botanist Sula Vanderplank heard a quail in the scrub yelp “chi-ca-go,” a sound the birds use to signal they are separated from a mate or group. Then silence. A quail on the Mexican side called back, triggering a back-and-forth soundtrack that was both fitting and heartbreaking in an ecosystem split by an artificial barrier. Vanderplank was among several botanists and citizen scientists participating in t

  • Water, water everywhere ... most is now safe to drink in an English village after parasite outbreak

    Most residents living near a scenic fishing village in southwestern England where a parasite in the water sickened more than 45 people were told Saturday that they could safely drink the water again. The water company said it consulted with public health officials before lifting the boil warning for all but about 2,500 customers after rigorous testing showed the water was safe for most of the area.

  • Marbled murrelet sightings from Gabriola becoming more regular for birders

    A kilometre off Gabriola Island’s shore are what look like a couple clothing irons bobbing up and down with the waves – or at least that’s what they remind Vicky Scott of. They’re marbled murrelets, a threatened seabird on Canada’s Pacific coast, and Scott, a birder, has been seeing pairs fishing off Orlebar Point and flying over the island for the past seven years, but recently more often. A bird-watching group led by Scott for Gabriola Land and Trails Trust in early March also had a chance to

  • Eyes on the fries: Alberta snatches potato crown from P.E.I.

    This story is from this week's episode of the new CBC podcast Good Question, P.E.I. Listen here.Good Question, P.E.I. is available on the CBC Listen app, or wherever you get your podcasts.Prince Edward Island no longer produces more potatoes than any other Canadian province.Yes, you read that correctly. We're No. 2. Alberta, the Prairie province known for its thick cuts of red meat, is now the potato king of Canada. But just by a skin.According to the most recent report by Agriculture and Agri-F

  • Squirrels caused 80 outages in Toronto last year: hydro officials

    Squirrels caused about 80 power outages in Toronto in 2023 after coming into contact with power equipment, Toronto Hydro said, after a squirrel-related outage in the city Wednesday affected about 6,500 people. Racoons caused 13 outages in 2023, whilst birds caused about 30 outages in the same year, Toronto Hydro said in an email. "While each power outage is unique to its circumstances, outages due to wildlife interference…are resolved on average in under two hours," spokesperson Daniel McNeil sa

  • Heavy rains trigger floods in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands

    Heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands overnight into Saturday, swamping streets and buildings and sparking evacuations. In the southwestern German state of Saarland, streets were deep underwater and images on social media showed emergency workers carrying local residents to safety in boats. State capital Saarbruecken was hard hit while German daily Bild reported that a breach in a dyke in the town of Quierschied led to a power station in the area being shut

  • The search for Northern Ireland’s mysterious moth

    The public are asked to photograph one of Northern Ireland’s most elusive and endangered insects.

  • Tech firm creates purification system which makes canal water drinkable

    IF has created a miniature vapour compression distillation system without consumable parts or chemicals.

  • Zoo announces birth of rare tamarin monkey

    The critically endangered primate was born at Marwell Zoo to parents Mico and Gurt.