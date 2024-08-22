Warning over getaway disruption on roads and trains

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·3 min read

People embarking on August bank holiday getaways in England and Wales are being warned over congestion on major roads and rail disruption due to engineering work.

Transport analytics company Inrix warned the worst times for traffic jams are likely to be between 10am and 6pm on Friday, and between 10am and 1pm on Saturday.

Network Rail will carry out a number of major engineering projects, which will affect three intercity lines serving London.

Airports will see one of their busiest weekends of the year, with the industry hoping for no repeat of the outage by air traffic control company Nats, which grounded flights on last year’s August bank holiday Monday.

The RAC estimated that 19.2 million leisure trips by car will be made across the UK between Friday and Monday.

The figure, based on a survey of 2,128 UK adults, is the highest since the motoring services company began recording data for the summer bank holiday in 2015.

Friday is likely to be the busiest day on the roads, the AA said, due to the combination of getaway journeys and regular commutes.

National Highways, which manages motorways and major A roads in England, said it will lift more than 500 miles of roadworks by 6am on Friday until Tuesday to “keep people moving”.

It issued an alert for the M56 and M6 in north-west England as up to 70,000 dance music fans head to the four-day Creamfields festival in Cheshire, which starts on Thursday.

Thousands of drivers were stuck for several hours in queues during the event last year.

Motorists are being urged to follow dedicated signs to the site and not rely on sat navs, which could put vehicles on “unsuitable, narrow roads”, National Highways said.

Extra police and traffic officers will be deployed around junction 11 of the M56 at Daresbury to deter festival-goers from walking on the motorway, which has happened during previous years, particularly following the end of the event.

Roads in Kent will also be busy as many people head to Europe via the ports.

The Port of Dover expects to be used by more than 20,000 cars over the bank holiday period.

A CrossCountry train passes Alnmouth on the East Coast Main Line
Engineering works on the East Coast Main Line will mean disruption for passengers travelling to or from London Kings Cross (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Network Rail engineering work means no long-distance services on the East Coast Main Line will run to or from London King’s Cross from early evening on Saturday until early morning on Monday.

This will affect people travelling south returning from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

A reduced timetable will be in place between London Euston and Milton Keynes on Saturday and Sunday due to track renewals at Primrose Hill.

Journeys between London Paddington and south Wales will be diverted – taking longer than normal – as engineering work will close the line between Bristol Parkway and Severn Tunnel Junction.

Services will also be disrupted in the Stoke area from Saturday until Tuesday.

Travel trade organisation Abta estimated that more than two million people will be heading overseas between Friday and Monday, with Friday expected to be the busiest day for departures.

Popular destinations include beach resorts in Spain, Portugal, Greece and Turkey, with many people heading on city breaks to Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona and Milan.

Regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will issue new videos on its social media channels outlining passengers’ rights when flights are delayed or cancelled.

This includes food and drink, overnight accommodation, refunds and rebooking options.

CAA data shows 160,000 flights were delayed and 8,000 were cancelled across UK airports in July and August last year.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • RCMP warn of wheels on vehicles coming off in 1 B.C. community

    Kimberley resident Charity Ashby says she'll be checking her vehicle every time she drives after her wheel came off while driving down the highway on Sunday, Aug. 18. Ashby says she and her ex-husband are one of many in the East Kootenay community of Kimberley who have had the same experience this summer. Kimberley RCMP told CBC News that police have received 10 reports of loosened lug nuts over the past few months and suspect it is being done intentionally. It has Mounties and residents, like A

  • Ford Scraps Electric SUV in $1.9 Billion Hit to EV Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is recalibrating its electrification strategy yet again, canceling plans for a fully electric sport utility vehicle in a shift that may cost the carmaker around $1.9 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Serious Work That Free Play Can DoIn addition to scrapping an all-electric three-row SUV that already had been delayed, Ford will further postpone a next-generation electric pickup and reduce spending on EVs to 30% of its annual capital expenditures, from about 40% pr

  • Teen Student Driver Who Killed His 3 Friends in Fatal Crash Sentenced to Prison: ‘Ruined Our Family’

    Jake Loy, 19, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following the 2022 crash that killed his 16-year-old friends

  • Ford slows EV plans, delaying pickup and axing three-row SUV, to cut costs

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor on Wednesday said it was killing a planned three-row electric SUV and pushing back a new electric version of its best-selling pickup, the F-150, the latest delay by the U.S. automaker as it focuses on cutting costs to stimulate demand. Ford, General Motors and other carmakers have delayed or cancelled new electric models to avoid spending heavily on vehicles that consumers are not buying as quickly as anticipated. "With pricing and margin compression, we've made the decision to adjust our product and technology roadmap and industrial footprint to meet our goal of reaching positive EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) within the first 12 months of launch for all new models," Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said in a statement.

  • Ford to shift electric vehicle strategy by building new lower-cost pickups and a commercial van

    Facing competition from automakers with lower costs, Ford Motor Co. is shifting its electric vehicle strategy and now will focus on making two new electric pickup trucks and a new commercial van. Ford, which is losing millions on its current EVs, gave few details about the new products. The changes will force Ford to write down $400 million of its current assets for big electric SUVs, and it also expects to have additional expenses of up to $1.5 billion.

  • More trouble for Boeing: Tests of its troubled 777X paused after it found structural problems

    The launch of Boeing’s long-delayed 777X aircraft has been encountered another problem, forcing the company to pause testing.

  • Rescuers Find 5 Bodies Aboard the Sunken ‘Bayesian’ Superyacht

    The yacht's owner, Mike Lynch, and his daughter Hannah, have been identified.

  • Boeing Stock Falls on 777x Grounding. It’s Now the New CEO’s Problem.

    The new Boeing CEO, Kelly Ortberg, is nearly two weeks into the role, but a manufacturing issue has already arrived. The aerospace company said it would be grounding its four-plane test fleet of the 777x after finding cracks in part of the jet’s structure that connects the engine to the fuselage. “During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed,” the company said.

  • Edmunds: Here's what to buy as used EV prices continue to drop

    Now is a great time to purchase a used electric vehicle. The average price for a used EV has dropped about 20% compared to this time last year, according to Edmunds transaction data. To top it off, you can qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $4,000 if you purchase an EV for $25,000 or less. To help with your search, Edmunds’ car experts have rounded up five of their favorite used EVs. The average prices below are what you can expect to pay at a nationwide no-haggle dealership such as CarMa

  • 4 Cars That Cost More Used Than New

    The whole point of buying a new car is to save money by letting the original owner eat the depreciation. However, the current auto industry has forced the price of some used models up so high that it...

  • Major rail stoppage ‘extremely concerning’: Grande Prairie mayor | Canada Tonight

    The Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City remain at odds with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union. The union will be in legal strike position Wednesday. Jackie Clayton, the mayor of Grande Prairie, a city exclusively serviced by CP, says this is ‘extremely concerning’ as rail is crucial, adding that ‘all our exports go through rail.’

  • Canada's 2 major freight railroads come to a full stop as labour talks collapse

    Trains across the country have ground to a halt as 9,300 workers were locked out by both of Canada's major railways after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline.The shutdown marks the first-ever simultaneous work stoppage at Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and threatens to upend supply chains.The companies haul about $1 billion in goods each day combined, the Railway Association of Canada says, some of which was pre-emptivel

  • Road rage crash kills 27-year-old who wasn’t involved, Michigan cops say. Two charged

    One of the drivers, a 23-year-old, has been in 11 crashes since 2017, a news outlet reported.

  • Firefighter seriously injured after being struck by SUV near Bear River, N.S.

    A firefighter was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by an SUV near Bear River, N.S., while assisting at the scene of an earlier collision.In a news release Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said first responders were called to the initial collision at 2:26 p.m. AT on Landsdown Road. Police said the firefighter was conducting traffic control while a tow truck was on scene."While traffic was temporarily stopped in both directions to allow the tow operator and first responders to conduct their

  • Coast guard still seeking contractor to recover boat that sank in Yellowknife's Back Bay 3 months ago

    The Canadian Coast Guard is still looking for a contractor to haul out of the water a 40-foot steel boat that sank in Yellowknife's Back Bay in the spring. Neil Woledge, a Yellowknife man, said he owns the fishing vessel. He said he's left it on the lake for two winters without incident, but trouble struck last winter. As the ice broke up, it managed to push open a seal along the shaft allowing water inside and "down it went," he said. Woledge believes the boat wouldn't have sunk if its transmis

  • Truck Driver Who Killed 5 While Distracted by TikTok Sentenced to Over 22 Years in Prison

    Danny Glen Tiner was sentenced on Aug. 16 after causing a fatal six-vehicle collision in Arizona in January 2023

  • Timeless Classics: Iconic 1950s and 1960s Chevys Up for Auction

    Make your Chevy collection much cooler with these collectibles.

  • Russia's Rostec chief suggests protective measures on assembled car imports

    Sergei Chemezov, the head of Russia's vast Rostec corporation, said that he was grateful to Chinese automotive makers for filling the gap created by the exit of Western brands but that the state could consider protective measures on assembled cars. Rostec is by far Russia's most powerful weapons and automotive player with a stake in Russia's largest truck manufacturer Kamaz, and was a controlling shareholder of the largest car manufacturer Avtovaz, formerly controlled by the French Renault. Western carmakers abandoned the Russian market after Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, ceding Chinese car makers a major chunk of the Russian car market.

  • A new setback hits a Boeing jet: US will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s

    Federal safety officials are requiring inspections of cockpit seats on Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one of the jets went into a dive when the captain’s seat lurched forward without warning and disconnected the plane's autopilot system. Boeing also has stopped test flights of a new version of its 777 jetliner after discovering a damaged structural part between the engine and the rest of the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration said in an order scheduled to be published Wednesday that it will require operators of 787s to inspect both pilot seats for missing or cracked caps that cover a switch used to move the seats.

  • 20 passengers killed and hundreds missing in Congo boat accident

    KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A boat accident on the Lukeni river in western Congo over the weekend left at least 20 people dead and hundreds missing, a local official said Tuesday.