Warning of ‘rogue rewilding’ dangers after second pair of lynx captured

Neil Pooran, PA Scotland Political Correspondent
·2 min read

The head of an animal conservation charity has warned against “rogue rewilding” amid speculation the phenomenon could be responsible for two pairs of lynx being illegally released in the Highlands.

Police are searching for answers after the second pair of lynx were captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday, a day after the first incident nearby.

Staff from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) were able to bait the duo into humane traps and the animals are in good health.

The latest pair were taken to the Highland Wildlife Park before going to Edinburgh Zoo for a period in quarantine.

A lynx
Lynx are usually shy and solitary creatures (Ben Birchall/PA)

On Saturday, The Scotsman reported that some conservationists believe a “frustrated activist” who wants to see the lynx returned to Scotland may be responsible for the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Field, chief executive of RZSS, said the lynx is “wonderfully full of character” as an animal but should still be considered as a wild cat.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Sadly there are rogue rewilders out there who bypass all the established international best practice and bypass all professional organisations which are discussing lynx coming back to Scotland.

“They are impatient and then proceed in a way which is this rebellious rogue rewilding. That’s really sad and that’s a real, real risk.”

He stressed it could also simply be the abandonment of animals which someone no longer wished to look after.

The RZSS has said the captured lynx are tame and are used to humans.

Lynx, which can be roughly the size of a labrador, are usually shy and solitary creatures and attacks on humans are virtually unheard of.

A lynx that was captured in the Highlands
The captured lynx will spend a period in quarantine (RZSS/PA)

Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands Edward Mountain said the second capture of lynx “would suggest a concerted approach to illegally reintroduce lynx”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “These animals cannot magically appear, and the authorities should be tackling this wildlife crime with an absolute focus of finding out who is responsible.”

Police Scotland said inquiries into how the lynx ended up in the area are continuing, and officers and wildlife experts will continue to examine the area where the animals were found.

In 2021 a group of charities launched a consultation on assessing people’s views about the potential of reintroducing Eurasian lynx to Scotland.

Earlier this week Peter Cairns, director of one of the charities involved, condemned the illegal release.

He added: “The Lynx to Scotland project is working to secure the return of lynx to the Scottish Highlands, but irresponsible and illegal releases such as this are simply counter-productive.”

Latest Stories

  • Why are trees still standing next to burned-out buildings in Los Angeles? The answer is simple

    When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic

  • Residents want answers after fuel leak shuts down a Woodstock Tim Hortons

    Five large pump trucks idle loudly in an otherwise empty Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock.Some have the words Environmental Services stencilled on their sides. Others say Septic Tank Cleaning, Oil Spill Response.Some people in the area say they heard truckers had complained about the smell of gas on their hands after washing up at the now darkened and closed Tim Hortons. And other customers had complained about the taste of fuel in their beverages as far back as late November."Everybody I kn

  • China Is Building A 'Solar Great Wall' To Power Beijing And Beyond

    China is building a 'Solar Great Wall' to power a city the size of Beijing. The project, stretching 400 km, will generate up to 100 gigawatts by 2030. Located in Inner Mongolia's Kubuqi Desert, it combats desertification and supplies clean energy. China has installed 5.4 gigawatts of capacity so far, with plans to expand rapidly. The Junma Solar Station, resembling a horse, produces electricity for 400,000 people and restores the environment. Solar panels reduce desert evaporation, slow dune movement, and enable vegetation growth. As of June 2024, China leads global solar capacity with 386,875 megawatts, over 51% of the world total. China's annual solar growth (39,994 MW) far outpaces the U.S. and India. This project exemplifies China's clean energy and environmental innovation.

  • Bounty hunting wild boars in China: The once-protected species is now a growing public menace

    In the wee hours of an October morning, dozens of dogs chased the hulking figure of an animal scrambling through a forest in northwestern China as a thermal drone whizzed overhead.

  • Black Sea oil spill widens, Russian authorities say

    Emergency workers toiling to clean up an oil spill in the Black Sea have detected seven new slicks, a Russian official told the TASS state news agency on Friday, as authorities struggle to mitigate the effects of the nearly month-old disaster. Approximately 2,400 metric tons of oil products have spilled into the sea since Dec. 15, when two ageing tankers were hit by a storm in the Kerch Strait. President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the clean-up efforts so far have been insufficient to deal with the scale of the situation, which he called "one of the most serious environmental challenges we have faced in years".

  • Proposal to relicense Whitehorse dam clears review hurdle, conservationist calls foul

    The hydroelectric dam in Whitehorse should be relicensed, but only if Yukon Energy meets a raft of checks and balances, most of which focus on salmon, according to a new report from the Yukon and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB). But at least one conservationist is coming down on the assessment, saying the recommendations aren't mitigations at all, and that YESAB is just asking the Crown corporation to draw up plans for some, without any timelines.Still, the board's evaluation report stat

  • Tibet quake highlights earthquake risk for dams on roof of the world

    Tibet's earthquake of magnitude 6.8 that killed 126 and damaged four water reservoirs this week highlights the risks from a hydropower building spree by Asian giants China and India in one of the world's most remote, quake-prone regions, experts say. Some 68 major dams in the Himalayan region exploit the enormous hydropower potential of high-altitude lakes and rivers - just a fifth of which has been tapped, researchers say, but face seismic risks. Even before the quake centered on Tingri county, the northern gateway to the Mount Everest region, experts had voiced concern about both nations' hydropower ambitions there, exemplified by China's plan for the world's largest hydropower dam.

  • Burned-out homes and debris after the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Friday. Some people are questioning why trees have remained standing after the blaze.

    When people think of wildfires, burning trees are&nbsp;likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and&nbsp;trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures&nbsp;in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why&nbsp;trees, including the state's iconic palms, have survived&nbsp;next to burned-out homes and cars.This is fuelling conspiracy theories on social media about homes and structures being targeted — with some people saying there is no way a fire would naturally leave trees standing&nbsp;and suggesting structures were instead directly attacked by secret weapons.A downed power line is shown on a street following the Palisades Fire on Friday. (David Ryder/Reuters)Internet personality The Patriot Voice posted to his 141,000 followers on social media platform X that photos showing standing trees provide&nbsp;proof that the U.S. government "is PURPOSELY setting fires using Military grade DEWs [direct energy weapons] in these areas to initiate a MASSIVE LAND GRAB."Others have claimed it is evidence of HAARP&nbsp;(High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program)&nbsp;microwaves, with one X user saying they are "incendiary towards metal" in homes, but, "Trees have no metal inside, so much harder for trees to burn from microwaves."Mads Palsvig, the head&nbsp;of Denmark's right-wing Prosperity&nbsp;Party, wrote on X,&nbsp;"Forrest [sic] fires where trees don't burn. It is called DEW. Always nice spots prime real estate."It all comes down to moistureThe claim that trees aren't burning is simply not true, as evidenced by numerous videos and photographs showing that many have gone up in flames, in some cases wreaking havoc on nearby buildings.But scientists say there is a simple explanation for why some have been spared that fate.A palm tree burns as winds fuel the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Wednesday. (David Swanson/Reuters)"I mean, it's pretty obvious to me. Trees are filled with thousands and thousands of litres of water," said biology and biotechnology professor Miranda Hart, with the Okanagan Institute for Biodiversity, Resilience and Ecosystems Services at the University of British Columbia."Of course trees burn when fires are big and hot enough. But if there's a tree filled with water and something really dry beside it, the thing that was dry is going to burn first. So in that way, you can imagine the fire could just kind of go around if there's enough fuel on either side of it."Similar questions arose after the town of Paradise, Calif., burned down in a 2018 wildfire. At the time,&nbsp;a retired U.S. Forest Service scientist told&nbsp;CBC News&nbsp;that while some people might imagine a wildfire as a wall of flames, burning embers ignite many spot fires over a wide area —&nbsp;which helps explain why in some photos, it looked almost as though&nbsp;there were hundreds of individual house fires rather than one large fire.After a 2007 wildfire, the fire department in Escondido, Calif., recommended restrictions for planting palm trees specifically after determining that certain species, due to their form or lack of maintenance, were especially hazardous.Palm trees frame a house as it goes up in flames from the Woolsey wildfire in 2018, above Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif. (Reed Saxon/The Associated Press)Palms that are not well maintained "can explode into a giant torch," the document says, a phenomenon that can be seen in videos from the current L.A. wildfires.&nbsp;It says flying embers can also embed themselves into the fibrous tissue or leaf bases along the trunk of a palm tree.Another major hazard is leaf bases and dried fronds on trees that are not maintained can detach from the trunk and be carried on the wind, acting like a fireball.Kevin Hanna, director of the Centre for Environmental Assessment Research at UBC, said&nbsp;certain trees are more fire-prone than others — deciduous trees and shrubs, for example, are less flammable because of their moist leaves and lower resin content, while conifers like decorative cedars or junipers are highly flammable.WATCH | L.A. wildfires offer lessons for British Columbia, experts say:As for why some trees and buildings survive when others don't, he said it often comes down to momentary conditions, and "what some might call chance or serendipity," like a quick shift in wind that can redirect embers.Maintaining a wet lawn, or having a wet or fire-resistant roof can make a difference, Hanna said,&nbsp;although in extreme enough conditions, nearly everything will burn."There's no conspiracy — just some politicians resorting to tawdry opportunism, denying the reality of climate change&nbsp;and shifting blame onto others in the hope of gaining a fleeting advantage," he said.Climate change, development adding to riskHanna said&nbsp;housing development has expanded further into fire-prone areas in recent years,&nbsp;increasing the risk of houses burning, while wildfires become larger and more frequent, owing in part to droughts and warmer weather exacerbated by climate change.While some&nbsp;have blamed a lack of fireproofing and brush removal, UBC's Hart said&nbsp;the truth is that conditions were perfect for the fires to spread and little can be done&nbsp;to prevent similar destruction&nbsp;in the future aside from trying to reverse climate change."Fire is not that mysterious. It just needs the right conditions and appropriate fuel," Hart&nbsp;said."We can rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic for a few more years, but we can't build a society resilient to climate change. It's too powerful and it's too multifaceted."

  • Zebra dies after 'incident' with rhino at zoo

    A spokesperson from Colchester Zoo says they are devastated by what has happened.

  • Nature benefits when logged tropical forests are left to recover – here’s how

    While tropical forests are home to rare species, logged forests still feel and sound like forests, while oil palm plantations are agricultural landscapes.

  • Humpback whale sighting near Deal confirmed

    Humpback sightings have also been reported off the coast of Sussex and Cornwall recently.

  • Two more lynx spotted on loose in the Highlands

    The sighting follows the capture of two lynx in the same area on Thursday.

  • Satou Sabally's 5 best free agency landing spots, including a New York Liberty reunion with her sister

    Satou Sabally has played her last game in a Dallas Wings jersey.The free agent

  • Why L.A. firefighters were short of water to fight the huge wildfires

    While battling the huge wildfires in Los Angeles, many firefighters suddenly found they had lost access to a crucial firefighting resource — water. Here's a look at how that happened and why.What water problems did firefighters encounter?Firefighters were still fighting Thursday to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed five people, ravaged communities and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes.A day earlier, firefighters fighting the massive b

  • US official warns Puerto Rico of weak power generation as it prepares for a Trump administration

    U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned Friday in Puerto Rico that the U.S. territory needs more power generation as it struggles to recover from a recent massive blackout. It was Granholm’s last official visit to the island as many worry what kind of resources and funding Puerto Rico’s crumbling power grid might receive under President-elect Donald Trump, who chose a fossil fuels executive as his energy secretary. Granholm noted that 232 outages have hit Puerto Rico since Hurricane Fiona pummeled the island in September 2022 because of insufficient generation.

  • WNBA's Toronto Tempo joins forces with Sephora Canada in first sponsor partnership

    TORONTO — Toronto Tempo president Teresa Resch believes the WNBA expansion team has found a kindred spirit in Sephora Canada as the basketball franchise's "founding partner and official beauty partner."

  • Beachgoers told not to disturb resting seals

    Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue say people are regularly seen disturbing the creatures.

  • US issues partial guidance on clean fuel subsidies, chafing ethanol makers

    Biofuels groups are eager for clarity on the tax credits for fuels that combat climate change, which they hope will ultimately provide a pathway for corn-based ethanol to expand its market as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel. The U.S. Treasury Department issued the guidance, saying it provides new details on how to ensure fuels meet certain emissions-reductions criteria to access the subsidy, and adding that a crucial climate model upon which the program relies will be available in the coming days.

  • How to improve climate predictions? McGill researchers turn to 19th century letters

    A team led by McGill University researchers came up with a method they hope could improve climate models over Africa by combining them with 19th century missionary records, refashioning dubious documents in a bid to better inform projections of global warming's impact.

  • Many species reach their heat limits at similar temperatures, leaving ecosystems at risk of sudden climate-driven collapse – new study

    Plants and animals that live in the same community share the same heat tolerance – new study.