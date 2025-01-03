Warnings continue for strong snow squalls and dangerous travel in Ontario

Treacherous travel is likely across parts of southern Ontario through the weekend as powerful snow squalls affect heavily travelled highways. Snow squall watches and warnings are in effect, as well as winter weather travel advisories for the deteriorating conditions.

Substantial snowfall totals are likely, along with extensive blowing and drifting snow that could make travel next to impossible at times.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the snow squall warning.

We could see some flurries could push into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as the squalls meander about, but accumulations will be minimal compared to the 30-60 cm of snow expected in the heaviest squalls through Sunday.

Baron - Ontario highway impacts with squalls - Jan3

Another long duration lake-effect event is likely during the second week of January. Ski areas will both receive an abundance of snow and have the ability to make snow, as well.

Keep an eye on local weather alerts and highway conditions before you hit the roads.

Snow squalls will be on the move Friday and Saturday

This latest bout of lake-effect snow arrives courtesy of Arctic air spilling into the Great Lakes region from the Prairies. The lakes remain ice-free, allowing potent snow squalls to whip across southern Ontario’s traditional snowbelt communities.

Snow squalls will continue off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay through the first half of Friday, impacting Highway 400 and Highway 11 from Barrie to Orillia, as well as Highways 21 and 26. Snow squall watches and warnings are in effect, with locally heavy accumulations up to 60 cm possible by the time all is said and done.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," says ECCC. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Baron - Friday afternoon precip in Ontario - Jan3

A wind change interrupts the squalls Friday afternoon, having them shift southwards, and giving a break in the squalls off Georgian Bay. That squall shift south to Lake Huron however, will bring more snow to areas along Highway 21 and London.

By Saturday, squalls shift back to Georgian Bay regions, bringing more snowfall near Barrie, Orillia, and Collingwood.

Baron - Saturday evening precip in Ontario - Jan3

Wind gusts will range from 40-50 km/h through Friday, and will pick up for Saturday with gusts upwards to 60 km/h.

It’s possible for flurries to reach the GTA at times as the squalls meander about. But accumulations here will be minimal compared to the knee-deep totals expected beneath the heaviest squalls.

Baron - Saturday wind chill forecast Ontario - Jan3

Conditions will be chilly however, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -10. For areas further north, wind chill values will reach a frigid -20.

The snow squalls are expected to finally come to an end on Sunday after bringing 30-60 cm of snow to the hardest hit areas.

Baron - Ontario additional snowfall forecast - Jan3

The Colorado/Texas Low that we have been watching for Sunday night and Monday will track too far south to bring any significant snow to the region, but this storm will have a major impact on travel across the U.S. Midwest, the mid-South and the mid-Atlantic states.

Colder-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate the first few weeks of the month, so it will certainly be feeling like winter once again.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more forecast updates across Ontario.

