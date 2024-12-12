Atypical mild weather joins a potent East Coast storm for a wild ride

Warnings are widespread with an intense storm set to unleash a messy mix of heavy rain, ice and powerful winds across Atlantic Canada. There's even the potential for some record-setting warm December temperatures as milder air floods the region.

A rapid drop in temperatures that follows the unseasonably warm conditions, however, could result in a flash freeze with any residual water ponding from this week's rainfall and associated snowmelt.

Warnings are widespread to include the variety of impacts and messy weather.

Atmospheric moisture Thursday, Dec. 12 East Coast
As with any impactful system, be sure to have a proper plan in place that includes an emergency kit and charged devices. It's also important to keep up-to-date on any of the alerts issued in your area.

Thursday: Wicked winds with a power outage threat

The cold front will move into western New Brunswick in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, quickly moving east and out of the Maritimes through the afternoon period.

Baron - ATL winds - Thursday am
Conditions will likely deteriorate in areas that see the freezing rain, so be sure to adjust travel plans and brace for icy surfaces.

Wind gusts across the western Maritimes could reach close to 100 km/h on Thursday morning, while much of the eastern Maritimes, Newfoundland and Labrador see winds closer to 90 km/h. These winds could rival some of the strongest gusts of the entire year in some regions.

The winds will bring the risk for localized power outages, as well.

Freezing rain accumulation Labrador
Freezing rain accumulation Labrador

Freezing rain moves across northern Labrador Thursday morning, with rain eventually winning out and reaching the northern tip by the afternoon. This shows just how far north the mild air is being drawn in, and temperatures in Labrador could be as much as 25°C above normal.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., may end up seeing its warmest December temperature on record, with a forecast high of 12°C on Thursday. The past record to beat is 12.2°C set on Dec. 19, 2023.

Baron - ATL rain - Dec11
Baron - ATL rain - Dec11

The cold front will move into western New Brunswick during the pre-dawn hours Thursday, quickly moving east and out of the major cities through the afternoon. This front will bring a quick, but heavy burst of rain to the region.

A widespread 10-30 mm is likely from Wednesday into Friday, with locally heavier amounts for some.

Risk of a flash freeze with a rapid cooldown

Temperatures will cool down significant through the day on Thursday for the Maritimes, with a morning high around 12°C, and then hitting the freezing mark by the early evening. This presents the risk of a flash freeze, especially with any ponding water left from the storm's rainfall.

Newfoundland and Labrador forecast temps Thursday
Newfoundland and Labrador forecast temps Thursday

Windy and much colder weather will spread across the region as the storm departs, with sea-effect snow showers and snow squalls likely, especially for western Newfoundland.

Mostly fair weather is expected elsewhere this weekend, but the next system is expected to track into the region early next week, bringing another risk for mixed precipitation.

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast updates and information on your weather across Atlantic Canada.

