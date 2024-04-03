Warnings issued for heavy April snow across eastern Ontario, Quebec

Things will be looking and feeling like anything but April across parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec this week. Snowfall warnings are in place, with the threat for 10-20+ cm of snow in some areas through Thursday.

Travel is likely to become difficult as conditions rapidly deteriorate, especially for drivers who have already removed winter tires. Since temperatures will be very close to the freezing mark, the snow could be very heavy and sticky. There's a heightened risk for power outages amid gusty winds, as well.

At its heaviest, the snow could be falling at a rate of 3 to 6 cm per hour, greatly reducing visibility out on the roads. Prepare for a much slower commute on Thursday morning.

Wednesday: Winds pick up, and chances for rain move in

After starting the week on a rather calm note, northeasterly winds will pick up through the day on Wednesday, keeping temperatures close to the freezing mark.

Chances for rain will move in Wednesday afternoon for Ottawa, and the Gatineau region, possibly reaching as far north as Montreal. Rainfall totals won't be anything overly excessive, with between 5-20 mm forecast.

As temperatures cool further through the overnight hours, however, the risk for wet snow will move in. That's as a secondary low develops in the U.S. Northeast.

Thursday: Heavy spring snow threatens difficult travel

The snow is set to intensify into the afternoon hours on Thursday, and will be at its heaviest across eastern Ontario, including Ottawa and Bancroft, and into southern sections of Quebec, including Montreal, as well.

Snowfall rates of 3-6 cm per hour are possible for a brief period through the overnight hours Wednesday and into early Thursday. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some areas, especially during the Thursday morning commute.

Due to the dynamic setup of this system, there is still a bit of uncertainty in how much snow will fall. Temperatures will remain very close to the freezing mark for a good part of the system, greatly influencing the amount of snow that accumulates on the ground, as opposed to melting.

Between 10-20 cm of snow is currently forecast for Ottawa, with around 20 cm expected for Montreal. Even heavier totals are likely in Algonquin, the Laurentians, and parts of the Eastern Townships. There is the potential for some of these areas to overachieve with snowfall amounts.

Snow flurries will continue into Friday morning, though with a bump in temperatures bringing mixed precipitation and scattered rain.

A warming trend is forecast into the weekend, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal. Forecasters will continue to monitor conditions ahead of the total solar eclipse that’ll traverse the region on Monday, April 8.

Check back frequently for the latest updates on the weather across eastern Ontario and Quebec.

