Warnings as Snow and Ice Bring Disruption to UK

Freezing conditions meant snow and ice for parts of the UK on Wednesday, November 20, as the Met Office warned of “difficult travelling conditions”.

Seven yellow warnings for snow and ice were issued, for areas including Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and south and eastern England.

Footage by Dave Harford showed snow falling in Hereford on Wednesday morning. “Difficult driving conditions in Hereford right now! Visibility is reduced massively and roads are slippery,” he wrote on X. Credit: Dave Harford via Storyful