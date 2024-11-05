Warren County sees possible record voter turnout ahead of Election Day
Warren County sees possible record voter turnout ahead of Election Day
Warren County sees possible record voter turnout ahead of Election Day
A Leger poll revealing how Canadians would vote in the upcoming U.S. election has sparked frustration among readers.
Last minute polling out of Iowa appears to have rattled Donald Trump, who was initially projected to win the deep-red Hawkeye State. The GOP presidential nominee slammed unfavorable numbers for his campaign released Saturday and accused the pollster Ann Selzer, who is regarded as being highly accurate with last-minute polling in Iowa, of being a “Trump hater.” “No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, exce
Election prediction markets tilted heavily towards Vice President Kamala Harris overnight after a bombshell poll released Saturday showed her ahead of former President Donald Trump in Iowa. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found the Democratic nominee three points up on her GOP opponent, 47% to 44%, among likely voters. The survey was conducted by the highly regarded pollster Ann Selzer, who has a long track record of producing results that uncannily mirror final election tallies.
Former President Trump told ABC News on Sunday that he could imagine losing the presidential election to Vice President Harris. ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl talked to the former president by phone Sunday morning and asked whether he thinks there’s any way he could lose the election. “Yeah, I guess, you know,” Trump…
“I don't know that I've ever seen as much contrast in a closing message," said Joe Scarborough.
Steve Bannon appears unconvinced of a Donald Trump blowout in the the 2024 presidential election, instead predicting “razor-thin margins at best” in swing states. The former Trump strategist and War Room podcast host’s acknowledgement of a neck-and-neck race contradicts claims made by many in Trumpworld, who claim to be confident in a Trump blowout. According to national polls, Trump and Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat as of Monday. Still, the once “fawning court jester” of Trump said he
Michael Moore made a final-hour prediction that Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election, as he declared Donald Trump‘s White House prospects “toast.” “The gift that the Trump campaign keeps giving us, I don’t think they realized, I don’t think they really are in touch with where the majority of Americans are at,” he told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday. “The majority of Americans do not want this divisiveness, they don’t want a threat of violence. We are okay to disagree with eac
Andrew Weissmann predicted the lines of attack that Republicans will use as votes are being counted in the 2024 election.
Dana Bash ran out of patience while pressing Republican Sen. Tim Scott about Donald Trump and his pals' recent hints that this election may already be subject to voter fraud. The CNN host demanded to know whether Trump would honor the results of the election in the event of defeat, but the South Carolina senator neatly sidestepped the repeated questioning. “One of Donald Trump‘s allies, Steve Bannon, who was released from prison this week, told the New York Times that Trump should simply declare
The newspaper condensed its case against the former president into 110 withering words.
Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.’s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six mi
The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls
The Republican presidential nominee jokes about his ‘grab them’ comments hours before polls close
The former president falsely claimed his rallies "do not have any seats that are empty"
Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.
‘These allies are incredibly frustrated about the language that he is using on the campaign, the darkness of the rhetoric,’ CNN correspondent Kirsten Holmes said
Outside Kamala Harris's final rally in Philadelphia on Monday night, some supporters were clearly still trying to shake the memory of her opponent Donald Trump's first presidency."I want dignity and decency brought back," said Michael Cianchetta, who was attending the rally with his wife Nancy from Quakertown, Penn. "So sick of what we had for those prior four years."And while Cianchetta said he's a little bit anxious going into election day — "I know the margins are gonna be narrow." — he's hop
In a previous interview, the rapper shared that she would be voting for Trump because he’s ‘funny’
The GOP presidential nominee was lethargic during his appearance in Kinston, North Carolina, on Sunday
Donald Trump delivered a profane and conspiracy-laden speech two days before Tuesday's presidential election, talking about reporters being shot and suggesting he “shouldn't have left” the White House after his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. In remarks Sunday that bore little resemblance to the speech he's been delivering at his recent rallies, the former president repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and resurrected old grievances after trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump intensified his verbal attacks on what he cast as a “demonic” Democratic Party and the American media, steering his rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at one point to the topic of violence against members of the press.